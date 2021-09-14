Water flushing to take place from September through October in Portsmouth

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Department of Public Utilities will be flushing fire hydrants in Portsmouth, Ohio until Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Officials say customers may experience loss of water, low pressure, or colored water for a bit but add that water quality should be improved after flushing.

Here is the schedule of flushing throughout the area:

Tuesday, Sept. 21 — All of Sciotoville.

Thursday, Sept. 23 — All of Wheelersburg to Franklin Furnace.

Tuesday Sept. 28 — All of New Boston, north on State Route 139, including Eden Park, Rosemount Rd., west on Gallia St. to Mabert Rd.

Thursday, Sept. 30 — West on Gallia St. from Mabert Rd., all areas south of 11th St to Charles St. and west of Offnere St.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — North to the end of Mabert Rd., from Gallia St., including Wayne Hills area, west from Robinson Ave., Young St. to Offnere St., and areas north to Kinney’s Lane.

Thursday, Oct. 7 — South from 11th St. and Offnere St. to Front St. and streets west from Offnere St. to Chillicothe St.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 — North from 12th St. and Offnere St. to Kinney’s Lane. All streets west to Chillicothe St. north to end of Argonne Rd. North on Scioto Trail to Coles Blvd. East on Coles Blvd. to and including Shawnee Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 14 — All streets in south/west end of Portsmouth.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 – All of West Portsmouth, including Friendship, north on Routes 73/104.

Thursday, Oct. 21 — All of Rosemount area and north on Route 23.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 — All high pressure areas.

The flushing will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and will last approximately six to eight hours.