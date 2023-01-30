Sergeant K9 Gold of the Waverly Police Department passed away Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 years old. (Photo Courtesy: Waverly Police Department)

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) – The Waverly Police Department will honor the memory of Sergeant K9 Gold on Tuesday with a celebration of his life and service after he is escorted home.

According to the WDP, Sergeant K9 Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Ohio MedVet with his handler, Sergeant Taylor, his family and WPD Chief Winfield by his side.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police department says Gold is being escorted home Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, and will be honored for his service at the Waverly American Legion starting around 11 a.m. The WPD says the public is welcome to line Emmitt Avenue to Sergeant Taylor and his family as Gold is brought home.

The last radio call for Gold is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The WPD says Gold was born in France on Oct. 27, 2011. Gold transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016 after beginning his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, officers say. He served as a dual-purpose working K9 who was trained in tracking, article searches, building searches, narcotic detection, criminal apprehension and handler protection. The Waverly PD says Gold assisted in numerous cases with multiple agencies throughout his career.

Today, Monday, Jan. 30, the Waverly PD has had Gold’s cruiser parked in front of the police department where the community can pay their respects to the K9. The WPD asks that in lieu of flowers, the public is asked to make donations to Pike Pet Pals with the Pike County Dog Pound. The donations can be made at the American Legion after Sergeant K9 Gold’s arrival.