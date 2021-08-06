‘We have two Ohios’: Ohioans speak out on vaccinations and face masks

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, it brings about the question “Are residents being cautious?”

After hearing Governor DeWine say there are “two Ohios”, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, those who live in southern Ohio are sounding off on the comment.

With those words, Gov. DeWine referred to those who have been vaccinated and taking precautions as safe, while those who are currently not vaccinated as being in danger. Along with a rise in COVID-19 cases, Delta variant cases are also starting to increase with 98% of hospitalizations being among those unvaccinated.

For some Ohioans, like Michael Gabbert, this new threat has led them to go out and get vaccinated.

It’s better to just get it and not be sick at all. Michael Gabbert, Lawrence County resident



Gov. Beshear shows the current hospitalization and vaccination status for the state of Ohio during his briefing. Courtesy of the Ohio Department of Health.

Several Lawrence County residents say they agree with the governor’s words, but they hope a change can be made. Fortunately, there has been an increase in vaccinations across all 88 counties within the last couple of weeks.

Trader’s Cafe in Ironton, Ohio employee Lane Johnson says he believes, whether you are vaccinated or not, everyone should be cautious.

Not getting one and then going out, you’re spreading it, right? If you don’t get one, just continue to be cautious and if you have one also continue to be cautious. Lane Johnson, Trader’s Cafe Employee

In addition to getting vaccinated, one other suggestion the CDC has made is for those who have been vaccinated to still wear a mask in an effort to stop the spread. While many believe the vaccine is effective in protecting against the virus, some say they’re not planning on wearing face masks anytime soon.

One southern Ohio resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, says they have received the vaccine, but will not be wearing a mask in public unless another statewide mandate forces them to. Others say they don’t see the harm in wearing them.

If it doesn’t work, then at least you just wore a mask and you didn’t lose anything and if you do, then you’re helping stop the spread, right? Lane Johnson, Trader’s Cafe Employee

