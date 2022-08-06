Meta hosts small business marketing workshops on Aug. 3, 2022, at the Vue in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Meta)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday.

Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday morning at The Vue in downtown Columbus.

Meta’s Judy Toland gives a presentation to small business members at the company’s workshops on Aug. 3, 2022, at the Vue in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Michael Cappetta)

The staff from Meta is inviting Columbus small business owners to attend for free. One local social media moderator shared insight on what the event offers.

“This marketing event is filled with training, workshops and personalized support to help you grow your business through Facebook, Instagram and the Metaverse,” said Lirec Williams, administrator of the Columbus Black Owned Businesses Facebook Group, and founder of LuminU.

The studio will offer in-person workshops for making online content like Facebook and Instagram Reels. The Meta team will also demo emerging technology, including the company’s virtual reality headset, Meta Quest 2, and Ray-Ban Stories “smart sunglasses.”

Meta Vice President of Global Customer Marketing Judy Toland, center right, poses for a picture with a Columbus small business owner. (Courtesy Photo/Michael Cappetta)

Other topics on the schedule include how to master mobile photo and video skills, building a brand with Adobe Express, engaging an audience with Instagram, and advertising on Facebook.

The Meta Boost Small Business Studios will be at the Vue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. People interested in attending can register by clicking here.