SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Amusement Ride Safety Division wrapped up its investigation into the Top Thrill Dragster after a metal bracket broke off the Cedar Point ride last year, severely injuring a guest.

The part flew off as the ride was ending a run on Aug. 15. It hit a 44-year-old woman in the head while she was standing in line. She was taken to the hospital.

State investigators say they reviewed thousands of pages of maintenance records, witness reports and laboratory reporting.

The division concluded, “there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws or any rules” of the Ohio Revised Code.

The ARS isn’t recommending any administrative action against Cedar Fair, the report said.

Part of the lengthy report released Friday showed photos of the L-shaped part that hit the woman and other parts of the train and track that state inspectors examined.

According to the report, state inspectors found no evidence that Cedar Point knew or had reason to believe that the Top Thrill Dragster was in an unsafe condition that could hurt riders, employees or the public.

Inspectors spoke to the mechanic who inspected the ride the night before the incident. He told investigators the flag plate that flew off was not loose when he looked at it, and ODA inspectors say they saw no evidence to contradict what he said.

The Top Thrill Dragster, which goes from 0 mph to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds, remained closed through the end of last season.

It will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

There is still no word on the injured woman’s current condition.

In a statement, Cedar Fair said:

“Today we received the results of the investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs, which determined that “after examining the documentation provided and conducting interviews of Cedar Point staff, ODA found no evidence that Cedar Point had knowledge of or reason to believe that the Top Thrill Dragster was in an unsafe condition that could cause a hazard to riders, employees, or the public on August 15, 2021.’”

Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report.

Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the 2022 season.”