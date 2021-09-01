What’s next after Ohio’s missed redistricting deadline?

“3D rendering and image composing: Topographic Map of Ohio. Including state borders, rivers and accurate longitude/latitude lines. High resolution available! High quality relief structure!Relief texture and satellite images courtesy of NASA. Further data source courtesy of CIA World Data Bank II database.Note: This image is perfectly congruent to the vector image” (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The panel charged with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative districts for the next 10 years will miss its Wednesday deadline, triggering an extension until the middle of the month.

While Senate Democrats submitted the first map of the process on Tuesday, multiple other maps are in the works, drawn by GOP lawmakers and others. Ohio is using a new redistricting process for the first time this year that was approved by voters through state ballot issues in 2015 and 2018.

Members of the commission blamed the late release of 2020 census figures, which were delayed by the coronavirus.