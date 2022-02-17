The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ohio are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Ohio in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Rhode Island

Moved from Ohio to Rhode Island in 2019: 441 0.2% of residents that moved

Moved from Rhode Island to Ohio in 2019: 108 #30 most common destination from Rhode Island



#39. Maine

Moved from Ohio to Maine in 2019: 446 0.2% of residents that moved

Moved from Maine to Ohio in 2019: 251 #25 most common destination from Maine



#38. Montana

Moved from Ohio to Montana in 2019: 500 0.3% of residents that moved

Moved from Montana to Ohio in 2019: 599 #20 most common destination from Montana



#37. Arkansas

Moved from Ohio to Arkansas in 2019: 569 0.3% of residents that moved

Moved from Arkansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,195 #13 most common destination from Arkansas



#36. New Jersey

Moved from Ohio to New Jersey in 2019: 628 0.3% of residents that moved

Moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2019: 5,205 #14 most common destination from New Jersey



#35. Washington, D.C.

Moved from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 755 0.4% of residents that moved

Moved from Washington, D.C. to Ohio in 2019: 306 #18 most common destination from Washington, D.C.



#34. Oregon

Moved from Ohio to Oregon in 2019: 852 0.4% of residents that moved

Moved from Oregon to Ohio in 2019: 1,972 #13 most common destination from Oregon



#33. New Hampshire

Moved from Ohio to New Hampshire in 2019: 986 0.5% of residents that moved

Moved from New Hampshire to Ohio in 2019: 493 #18 most common destination from New Hampshire



#32. Wisconsin

Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049 0.5% of residents that moved

Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490 #11 most common destination from Wisconsin



#31. Oklahoma

Moved from Ohio to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,163 0.6% of residents that moved

Moved from Oklahoma to Ohio in 2019: 696 #27 most common destination from Oklahoma



#30. Louisiana

Moved from Ohio to Louisiana in 2019: 1,190 0.6% of residents that moved

Moved from Louisiana to Ohio in 2019: 538 #31 most common destination from Louisiana



#29. Hawaii

Moved from Ohio to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271 0.7% of residents that moved

Moved from Hawaii to Ohio in 2019: 587 #26 most common destination from Hawaii



#28. Iowa

Moved from Ohio to Iowa in 2019: 1,358 0.7% of residents that moved

Moved from Iowa to Ohio in 2019: 1,005 #20 most common destination from Iowa



#27. Connecticut

Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369 0.7% of residents that moved

Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076 #10 most common destination from Connecticut



#26. Utah

Moved from Ohio to Utah in 2019: 1,455 0.8% of residents that moved

Moved from Utah to Ohio in 2019: 2,629 #9 most common destination from Utah



#25. Nevada

Moved from Ohio to Nevada in 2019: 1,658 0.9% of residents that moved

Moved from Nevada to Ohio in 2019: 2,525 #11 most common destination from Nevada



#24. Missouri

Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691 0.9% of residents that moved

Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289 #11 most common destination from Missouri



#23. Mississippi

Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153 1.1% of residents that moved

Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413 #13 most common destination from Mississippi



#22. Massachusetts

Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190 1.1% of residents that moved

Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304 #22 most common destination from Massachusetts



#21. Alabama

Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364 1.2% of residents that moved

Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203 #20 most common destination from Alabama



#20. Maryland

Moved from Ohio to Maryland in 2019: 2,849 1.5% of residents that moved

Moved from Maryland to Ohio in 2019: 2,889 #15 most common destination from Maryland



#19. Washington

Moved from Ohio to Washington in 2019: 2,897 1.5% of residents that moved

Moved from Washington to Ohio in 2019: 2,155 #25 most common destination from Washington



#18. Minnesota

Moved from Ohio to Minnesota in 2019: 2,935 1.5% of residents that moved

Moved from Minnesota to Ohio in 2019: 1,540 #19 most common destination from Minnesota



#17. Colorado

Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432 2.3% of residents that moved

Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905 #18 most common destination from Colorado



#16. West Virginia

Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985 2.6% of residents that moved

Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056 #1 most common destination from West Virginia



#15. Georgia

Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146 2.7% of residents that moved

Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669 #9 most common destination from Georgia



#14. Arizona

Moved from Ohio to Arizona in 2019: 5,178 2.7% of residents that moved

Moved from Arizona to Ohio in 2019: 3,591 #14 most common destination from Arizona



#13. Virginia

Moved from Ohio to Virginia in 2019: 5,498 2.9% of residents that moved

Moved from Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 5,339 #15 most common destination from Virginia



#12. Tennessee

Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547 2.9% of residents that moved

Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196 #13 most common destination from Tennessee



#11. New York

Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629 2.9% of residents that moved

Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780 #12 most common destination from New York



#10. South Carolina

Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641 2.9% of residents that moved

Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247 #9 most common destination from South Carolina



#9. Illinois

Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684 4.0% of residents that moved

Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615 #14 most common destination from Illinois



#8. Texas

Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975 4.7% of residents that moved

Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564 #13 most common destination from Texas



#7. California

Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098 4.7% of residents that moved

Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277 #16 most common destination from California



#6. North Carolina

Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698 5.0% of residents that moved

Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799 #14 most common destination from North Carolina



#5. Indiana

Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038 6.3% of residents that moved

Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714 #3 most common destination from Indiana



#4. Michigan

Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261 6.4% of residents that moved

Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049 #2 most common destination from Michigan



#3. Pennsylvania

Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752 6.6% of residents that moved

Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792 #4 most common destination from Pennsylvania



#2. Kentucky

Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309 6.9% of residents that moved

Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884 #1 most common destination from Kentucky



#1. Florida