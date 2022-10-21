COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state, so if you’re fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you’re in luck.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released its weekly fall color forecast Thursday. “Ideal” fall weather conditions seen across the state earlier this fall ushered in peak foliage sooner than usual, according to the department.

The leaves in most central and southeast Ohio state parks are now peaking, although colors are beginning to fade at one.

Peak

Alum Creek State Park in central Ohio (3615 S. Old State Rd., Delaware, OH 43015)

Buckeye Lake State Park in central Ohio (2871 Liebs Island Rd., Millersport, OH 43046)

Deer Creek State Park in central Ohio (20635 State Park Rd. 20, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143)

Great Seal State Park in southeast Ohio (4908 Marietta Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601)

Hocking Hills State Park in southeast Ohio (19852 State Route 664, Logan, OH 43138)

Lake Hope State Park in southeast Ohio (27331 State Route 278, McArthur, OH 45651)

Salt Fork State Park in southeast Ohio (14755 Cadiz Rd., Lore City, OH 43755)

Scioto Trail State Park and Forest in southeast Ohio (144 Lake Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601)

Strouds Run State Park in southeast Ohio (11661 State Park Rd., Athens, OH 45701)

Tar Hollow State Park and Forest in southeast Ohio (16396 Tar Hollow Rd., Laurelville, OH 43135)

Fading

Burr Oak State Park in southeast Ohio (10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., Glouster, OH 45732)