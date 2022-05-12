COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that all United States and State of Ohio flags will fly at half-staff on all public buildings in the state.

The order will carry on until sunset on Monday, May 16. Read DeWine’s order by clicking here.