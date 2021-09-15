Wife of jail inmate who died sues Ohio sheriff, county

CLEVELAND (AP) — The wife of a man who died at an Ohio county jail has filed a lawsuit alleging her husband’s cries for help were ignored by jail guards. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Cara Gibson in federal court in Columbus names Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, deputies, corrections officers and the county itself.

The lawsuit accuses jail personnel of failing to provide adequate care to David “Tommy” Gibson, who had been arrested on a domestic violence charge and was suffering from drug withdrawal symptoms after being jailed in September 2019. Gallia County Administrator Melissa Clark declined to comment about the lawsuit Wednesday.

