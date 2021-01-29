Good News with 13

‘Winter Bearfest’: SSU hosts first in-person event amid pandemic

Ohio

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – On the Shawnee State University campus, students were outside, but they weren’t out just to enjoy the weather.

Students on-campus attended one of the first in-person events since the pandemic began last March. The university approved the first-ever “Winter Bearfest” event as a way to keep students informed of the many organizations on campus, while also bringing back a small sense of normalcy.

Many games and inflatables were set up all over campus free for students to enjoy. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Sanitizing stations were set up all over the event and masks were required for those who attended. Games and other forms of entertainment were provided free for any student to enjoy.

One of the more unique competitions was a footrace challenge for campus organization leaders.

We got dressed up in inflatable bear costumes and then we ran through inflatable obstacle courses and whoever got first, won.

Lydia workman, student and Delight Ministries Rep.

The team who won the challenge also won $500 in prize money to go toward their organization. A representative of Delight Ministries, a women’s bible study group on campus, Lydia Workman says the event brought a sliver of hope for getting back to normal.

It meant so much, even being in a ridiculous costume like that, I said this is the most normal I’ve felt this whole school year.

Student-athletes were also in attendance. SSU soccer player Bruno Rovares says this event “especially right now with COVID, it’s like good entertainment.”

Students and faculty both say they hope to make this event into an annual tradition.

