Winter weather led one Ohio county to issue a ‘snow emergency’

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Driving in many areas of the tri-state area remained hazardous Tuesday morning after Monday night’s winter weather moved on.

That’s why one Ohio county actually called on residents to stay off of the roadways.

Scioto County started Tuesday morning by issuing a level two snow emergency, which urged people to stay off the roads unless it is for essential travel.

Drivers in Scioto County say the recent spate of wintry weather caused the roads to be worse than they’d seen in a while.

“This is the worst winter we’ve had in four or five years. It was actually snowing so bad that they were treated, and they were covered again, so I mean it was hardly passable.” Chris Moore, who was removing snow in Portsmouth

Drivers say this has been the worst winter they’ve seen for years. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“There was snow covering it, but then there was ice underneath that snow that you couldn’t see. It was pretty slick; I’ve seen cars spinning and everything in front of me.” Bill Shaffer, truck driver in Ohio

As a result of those conditions, the Scioto County Sheriff declared the snow emergency early Tuesday morning.

“You’re looking at all the roads in an area being snow-covered or ice-covered. Usually there’s a factor of wind, where there’s a lot of blowing and drifting snow.” Larry Mullins, Emergency Management Director, Scioto County

Sheriff David Thoroughman says a level two emergency means don’t go out unless you absolutely have to.

“Try to restrict the driving to essential driving only: driving to and from work, driving to doctors appointments, and so forth.” Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County

However, the situation improved throughout the afternoon as road crews set about cleaning the streets.

“This afternoon it looks like it’s improved quite a bit here. It could be alright now, I don’t think it needs to be a level two warning now.” Bill Shaffer, truck driver in Ohio

Sheriff Thoroughman says after checking with other officials throughout the county, the snow emergency was downgraded to a level one.

“Our crews are out and about making good headway, ODOT’s crews are doing the same thing.” Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County

Then, later in the afternoon, the snow emergency was lifted altogether.

However, officials and drivers alike say it’s always best to be cautious.

“It’s a good day to stay home and build a snowman.” Chris Moore, who was removing snow in Portsmouth

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news