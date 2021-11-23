All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Woman, 7-year-old child killed in Reynoldsburg fire

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman and her young son were killed in a fire at a home in Reynoldsburg on Tuesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a reported fire at a home on Anne Court, which is off of Lancaster Avenue in Reynoldsburg, around 3:40 a.m.

Firefighters with Truro Township confirmed that a woman and her son were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely.

Reynoldsburg police identified the victims as Yoko Scott, 31, and Truely Harris, 7.

Reynoldsburg schools superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said Harris was a first-grader at French Run Elementary.

The fire remains under investigation.

