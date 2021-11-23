Woman, 7-year-old child killed in Reynoldsburg fire

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman and her young son were killed in a fire at a home in Reynoldsburg on Tuesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a reported fire at a home on Anne Court, which is off of Lancaster Avenue in Reynoldsburg, around 3:40 a.m.

Firefighters with Truro Township confirmed that a woman and her son were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely.

Reynoldsburg police identified the victims as Yoko Scott, 31, and Truely Harris, 7.

Reynoldsburg schools superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said Harris was a first-grader at French Run Elementary.

We are completely devastated by the loss of Truely Harris, one of our @FR_Firebirds first grade students, and his mother, who died in a house fire this morning. This has a major impact on our students, staff, and families. Sending prayers of comfort to the family. — Dr. ❌elvin J. Brown (@REYNSupt) November 23, 2021

The fire remains under investigation.