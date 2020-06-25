Woman accused of stabbing husband nearly 200 times faces murder charges

DAYTON, OH (AP) – A woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old husband 192 times earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges.

Sixty-three-year-old Vivian Lanette Mims was also charged with felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications in the indictment handed up Wednesday. The latter count apparently stemmed from an incident seven years ago in which she also allegedly stabbed and seriously injured Bobby Mims.

Authorities say Bobby Mims was found dead in a parked car on June 16 after a man told Dayton police his mother had admitted killing his father and was trying to harm herself. Responding officers said Vivian Mims was allegedly trying to ingest bleach.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories