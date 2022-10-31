LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Lawrence County woman is set to be arraigned Monday morning, accused of a brazen robbery with a child in the car.

According to Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Brittney Watkins is facing robbery charges. Watkins is accused of stealing cash from the register of a South Point gas station and assaulting an employee before fleeing in a van. A witness gave a description to deputies, and they located the vehicle a short time later on county road 1.

Deputies say a 3-year-old child was found in the van. Watkins is now in the Lawrence County Jail.

The child is with Lawrence County children’s services.