Woman indicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND (AP) – An 18-year-old woman faces aggravated murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.

A grand jury in Cleveland handed up an indictment Friday against Tamara McLoyd, of Garfield Heights. Officer Shane Bartek was shot in the back on Dec. 31 in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building and died at a hospital.

Authorities say McLoyd admitted to killing Bartek. Court records don’t indicate whether McLoyd has an attorney yet to speak for her. Her arraignment is Thursday.

Bartek, 25, became a Cleveland police officer in 2019. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Middleburg Heights.