WWII veteran celebrates 101-year milestone with music

COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – One man in Coal grove, Ohio has reached quite a milestone and he’s reliving his dream of leading his old church choir.

The choir at the Zoar Baptist Church sang their hearts out led by the former choir director and world war ii veteran Lloyd Richmond. He is currently 101-years-old, but you couldn’t tell by the way he led the singing Sunday evening.

Richmond reflected on the moment when he got back up in front of the congregation again.

It was like a dream come true. I was with that choir for over 50 years. Lloyd Richmond, former choir director/WWII veteran



Lloyd Richmond leads the choir at the Zoar Baptist Church Sunday evening. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Richmond conducted three songs during the special worship service. Zoar Baptist Church pastor Jim Beals commented on Richmond’s service not only in the church but as a member of the armed forces in World War II. He says he’s lived quite a life and they were happy to have him for more than 50 years.

He loves talking about World War II and the adventures he there and he’s just an amazing man to set down and listen and talk to. Jim Beals, Zoar Baptist Church pastor

The service was followed by a fellowship dinner where the entire church recognized his work in the church. Richmond says being able to celebrate with the church doing what he loves just adds to the joy he already feels in his life.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.