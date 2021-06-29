Yost extends application deadline for teen ambassador program

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus, OG. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Attorney General Dave Yost has extended the application deadline for Ohio high school students to apply for his teen ambassador board.

Interested applicants now have a chance to apply until July 16. The Teen Ambassador Board is filled with junior and senior students across the state, giving them the chance to work in state law and government.

The board serves as a medium between the office and issues relating to teens. They will work along with their peers to provide a solution to problems facing them.

High schoolers that will become juniors and seniors this upcoming school year are eligible. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.