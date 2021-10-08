Price is Right Live Contest

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Kanawha County reports 106 more COVID-19 deaths
Top Stories
Former town official will pay $25k in restitution to town of New Haven after embezzlement conviction
Three people charged in McDermott, Ohio shooting
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the September jobs report
California first to let kids add parents to insurance plans
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Rare early evening Draconid meteor shower peaks Friday night
Top Stories
Summer not going anywhere fast
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: No active storms in Atlantic for first time since August
Video
Rod Run & Doo Wop Forecast
Video
Rain won’t cool things off over the next week
Video
Green Bank Telescope gives clearest view of ionized gas in the Milky Way
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Tyson Fury promises knockout finish to epic Wilder trilogy
Top Stories
Seattle’s Russell Wilson seeing specialist for finger injury
Judge delays depositions for Ferentzes in racial bias case
All in: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension
Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS opener
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
When is the first day of school in your area?
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am
Price is Right Live Contest
Trending Stories
West Virginia Governor trapped in elevator
‘Amy baby, listen…’ Gov. Justice responds to Charleston mayor’s call for a special session
Video
UPDATE: Police investigating shootings on Charleston’s West Side as double homicide
Former town official will pay $25k in restitution to town of New Haven after embezzlement conviction
UPDATE: One man arrested after fatal shooting
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
West Virginia Governor trapped in elevator
‘Amy baby, listen…’ Gov. Justice responds to Charleston mayor’s call for a special session
Video
UPDATE: Police investigating shootings on Charleston’s West Side as double homicide
Former town official will pay $25k in restitution to town of New Haven after embezzlement conviction
UPDATE: One man arrested after fatal shooting
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News