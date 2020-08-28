Pro-Football Challenge

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Tesla targeted in failed ransomware extortion scheme
Top Stories
Man in custody after violating federal release conditions
13 News Now webcast, Friday Aug. 28: Live at 9 p.m. EST
Live
Top general says military won’t be involved in presidential election
New COVID-19 cases include more than 100 Kentucky children
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
Video
Top Stories
More downpours Friday with Laura’s remnants racing across area early Saturday
Video
Top Stories
WV emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Laura
WV Emergency Management preps for severe weather from Hurricane Laura
Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
Video
VIDEOS: Laura batters Louisiana, Texas with strong winds, storm surge
Video
Traffic
Sports
Countdown to Indy
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
No football talk as Titans safety sticks to racial injustice
Top Stories
Country House win in 2019 Derby upheld by appeals court
College athletes add voices to those protesting injustice
Brady feels at home during scrimmage in Buccaneers stadium
NHL investigating ex-Panthers GM for alleged racial comments
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pro-Football Challenge
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Georgia
Justice updates WV on COVID-19
Video
Pushback
Mother of woman found alive at funeral home says she’s ‘devastated’
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News