Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85
Top Stories
James Corden “Homefest” tonight on CBS
Video
Countries crack down on basic rights amid virus pandemic
Coronavirus causes increase in panic-buying
Video
New River Gorge National River announces temporary closure of campgrounds and restrooms
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter
Video
Top Stories
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 5: Lightning Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 3: Flood Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 2: Tornado Drill and Tornado Preparedness
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Red Sox LHP Sale has Tommy John Surgery
Top Stories
Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA
Top Stories
As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about health
AP Interview: 33 sports vote unanimously on Olympic dates
Iowa’s Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy after dominant season
Red Bull official proposes camp for F1 drivers despite virus
Community
Open for Business
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pushback
Top Stories
James Corden “Homefest” tonight on CBS
Video
New River Gorge National River announces temporary closure of campgrounds and restrooms
Ohio troopers lend helping hand with school lunches
Video
Virginia community celebrates WWII veteran
Video
Michigan State University 3D-prints face shields in response to COVID-19 crisis
Healthcare workers fly to NY to help during coronavirus pandemic
Video
West Virginians praised for keeping COVID-19 rates low
Video
Valley Health Systems opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Gov. Beshear issues order for Kentuckians to avoid out of state travel; 480 cases, 2 new deaths
Mountain State up to 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Kentucky: update from Gov. Beshear
Pres. Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues
Video
Charleston waives penalties for business and occupation taxes
KCHD announces new positive COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County
Huntington Park & Recreation close facilities to help curb the spread of COVID-19
Florida pastor arrested, charged after leading packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order
Video
Kroger announces more than 1,500 immediate job openings
Alabama 5-year-old has ‘Trash truck party’ third year in a row
Video
Veterinary offices change protocols in response to COVID-19
Video
Kanawha County Commission closes county parks to avoid crowds
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps