YWCA Alicia McCormick Homes help women escaping domestic violence

Raise Up Your Voice
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – YWCA Alicia McCormick Homes are ten transitional housing apartments for women and children who are moving toward independent lives after overcoming homelessness due to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.

This innovative program offers up to 24 months of housing and support services. It is the Kanawha Valley’s first transitional housing program for women and their children and is assisted with revenue generated by the YWCA Past & Present Gently Used Clothing Store.

YWCA Alicia McCormick Homes

1426 Kanawha Blvd., East
Charleston, WV 25301
304-415-2682

