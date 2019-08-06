YWCA of Charleston offers Resolve Family Abuse Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program offers 24/7 shelter, a crisis hotline and emergency intervention for victims of domestic violence. Providing services for the entire family in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties, YWCA Resolve also offers case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups, safety planning, monitored parent-child visitation/exchange, programs for children, and teen dating safety.

Licensed by the West Virginia Family Protection Services Board, their mission is to eliminate domestic violence through leadership, education, empowerment and community collaboration.

24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Lines:

Charleston calling area: 304.340.3549

Toll-free: 800.681.8663

Administrative number: 304.340.3573

Boone County office: 304.369.4189

Clay County office: 304.587.7243

Teen Dating Awareness Program: 304.342.6228

Individual and Group Counseling: 304.340.3549

Monitored Visitation & Exchange Center for parents and children:

To schedule an appointment call: Monday – Friday: 304-610-9118** Saturday – Sunday: 304-414-0016**

**Please allow up to 48 hours for someone to return your call.

National Sexual Assault Hotline:

Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. Call toll-free: 1-800-656-HOPE

​If you are in need of a crisis center, please go to West Virginia Foundation For Rape Information & Services.