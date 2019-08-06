YWCA of Charleston offers Resolve Family Abuse Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program offers 24/7 shelter, a crisis hotline and emergency intervention for victims of domestic violence. Providing services for the entire family in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties, YWCA Resolve also offers case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups, safety planning, monitored parent-child visitation/exchange, programs for children, and teen dating safety.
Licensed by the West Virginia Family Protection Services Board, their mission is to eliminate domestic violence through leadership, education, empowerment and community collaboration.
24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Lines:
- Charleston calling area: 304.340.3549
- Toll-free: 800.681.8663
- Administrative number: 304.340.3573
- Boone County office: 304.369.4189
- Clay County office: 304.587.7243
- Teen Dating Awareness Program: 304.342.6228
- Individual and Group Counseling: 304.340.3549
Monitored Visitation & Exchange Center for parents and children:
- To schedule an appointment call:
- Monday – Friday: 304-610-9118**
- Saturday – Sunday: 304-414-0016**
- **Please allow up to 48 hours for someone to return your call.
National Sexual Assault Hotline:
Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. Call toll-free: 1-800-656-HOPE
If you are in need of a crisis center, please go to West Virginia Foundation For Rape Information & Services.