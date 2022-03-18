Which black dress pants are best?

Black dress pants are a wear-to-work staple, but that’s not the only place you can wear them. In fact, they’re suitable for just about any occasion, from casual to semiformal.

Finding the ideal black dress pants means you’ll need to try on a few pairs, but if you have a keen eye for key features, you’ll find them sooner than you think. The Bar III Straight-Leg Dress Pant, a classic design, coordinates easily with blazers and sweaters.

What to know before you buy black dress pants

Types of black dress pants

If you’re not sure which black dress pant belongs in your wardrobe, begin your search by comparing different cuts and silhouettes.

Straight-leg: Straight–leg pants are traditional cuts where the pants are the same width from the knee down to the hem. They have somewhat of a boxy appearance, so they’re often paired with fitted tops to achieve a balanced look.

Skinny: Skinny pants offer a legging-like fit that hugs the body. More often than not, these styles have cropped or ankle-length hems. Skinny pants can be worn with most footwear, from loafers to stilettos.

Bootleg: Bootleg pants are fitted throughout the thigh and flare out a bit from the knee. They're universally flattering because they give wearers a figure eight silhouette. Bootleg pants, as expected, fit over boots, particularly high-shaft styles.

Wide-leg: These roomy styles, sometimes called palazzo pants, typically have pant legs with a 20-inch circumference or larger. They coordinate well with a variety of tops, ranging from cropped cardigans to fitted button-down shirts.

Black dress pants sizing

Black dress pants are available in sizes 00 through 16, and many brands now carry plus sizes. With that said, certain brands follow progressive sizing, beginning at XXS. Several styles are also available in petite and long sizing, in which hemlines are more flattering to shorter or taller wearers.

What to look for in quality black dress pants

Material

Most black dress pants are made with polyester blends that include one or more stretch materials, including Lycra, Spandex, rayon or nylon. The blends are well received for their crisp, clean appearances because they don’t fade or pill. Although most polyester pants are wash-and-wear, certain styles need to be dry cleaned because they have delicate details that will sustain damage in washing machines.

Waistband cut

Black dress pants are available in just about every waistband cut, though high- and mid-cut styles are the most popular. High-cut pants are cut at the smallest part of the waist, whereas mid-cut pants fall between the belly button and hips. Many black dress pants have low-cut waistbands, in which they’re cut a couple of inches below the belly button.

Closure style

There are several closure styles available for black dress pants. Pull-on pants are the easiest to put on and take off, whereas button and zipper styles — typically seen in traditional trousers — are more involved. Modern black dress pants have zippers without buttons, and they’re often secured with hidden hook-and-eye closures at the top of the waist. Button-up dress pants have a slight edge to them, especially when they have shiny or ornate buttons.

How much you can expect to spend on black dress pants

Simple black dress pants cost $30 and below, but the fit can be hit or miss. On the other hand, styles that range between $40-$80 are usually cut well and offer a flattering fit. Designer black dress pants, including embellished styles, run $90 and above.

Black dress pants FAQ

Do I wear a belt with black dress pants?

A. If black dress pants have belt loops, it’s recommended to wear a belt with them to achieve a polished, pulled-together look. On the other hand, it’s not necessary for pants without belt loops. However, some people add belts to these sleek styles to accentuate their waists or hips.

How do I get wrinkles out of black pants?

A. A steam iron takes wrinkles out of pants within minutes. Garment steamers also remove wrinkles, but they require “going over” the same section more often to relax creases. If you’re in a pinch, you can hang dress pants in the bathroom while you take a hot shower, and after about 20 minutes, most wrinkles are gone.

What are the best black dress pants to buy?

Top black dress pants

Bar III Straight-Leg Dress Pant

What you need to know: A timeless design, this Bar III pant has a sleek front pleat that elongates the wearer’s silhouette.

What you’ll love: The pants are made with a flexible polyester and elastane blend that makes them comfortable for sitting. The tapered hem gives the pants a polished, tailored finish, and unlike most dress pants, this pair has functioning side pockets large enough to hold a smartphone.

What you should consider: The front closure bulges beneath tops, particularly sweaters or fitted blouses.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top black dress pants for the money

Alfani Women’s Tummy-Control Pull-On Skinny Pant

What you need to know: Sleek and modern, these popular stretch pants are comfortable enough for all-day wear.

What you’ll love: The pair has a wide waistband that flatters the waist and hips. Because the front is flat, the pants have a smooth, seamless appearance beneath most tops. These pants can also be worn with most footwear, from flats to high-heeled boots.

What you should consider: The backs of the knees can get stretched out and wrinkled by the end of the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

MSK Mesh Wide-Leg Dress Pant

What you need to know: This snazzy wide-leg pant is a top choice for semi-formal events or nights out on the town.

What you’ll love: These pants have a flowy, breezy design with a lightweight lining and mesh shell. They’re relaxed around the hips, which means wearers can wear most types of underwear with it. While they’re a dressy pair, it’s easy to create a casual look with tank tops and sandals.

What you should consider: The elastic waistband doesn’t fall at a flattering part of the waist for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

