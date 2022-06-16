Make sure to clean at an angle. Otherwise, you might drive the dirt and grime into the surface or even wear it away.

Which Greenworks pressure washer is best?

Pressure washing is one of the quickest and most effective methods of cleaning off the most stubborn grime. The most powerful pressure washers can cost hundreds of dollars, but you don’t need that much power to handle most everyday tasks. Greenworks pressure washers settle nicely in this niche, offering plenty of power for a reasonable cost.

The best Greenworks pressure washer is the Greenworks Pro 2,300 Psi 2.3 Gpm TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer. It includes several nozzles to handle any task and has wheels for easy transport.

What to know before you buy a Greenworks pressure washer

Power source

All Greenworks pressure washers run on electricity, but some tasks may require the power of a gas-powered washer.

Electricity-powered washers use a power cord or run on a battery — Greenworks offers both. Corded washers have more power while battery washers can truly go anywhere. Regardless of the electricity source, these pressure washers are more affordable and better for delicate to average tasks.

Weight and transportation

Depending on its weight, which is heavily influenced by its power, a corded Greenworks pressure washer may have wheels or only a carrying handle. Low-to-medium-powered models typically weigh 15-30 pounds and use a carrying handle. Medium-to-high-powered models weigh up to 50 pounds and have wheels.

Battery-powered Greenworks washers are the lightest, typically weighing roughly 10 pounds. They look and are carried like guns.

What to look for in a quality Greenworks pressure washer

Power

A Greenworks pressure washer’s power is determined by its water pressure and its flow rate.

Water pressure is measured using pounds per square inch and is the simplest way to gauge the power of a pressure washer. Greenworks pressure washers have 600-3,000 psi, with most having 1,500-2,300 psi.

Hose and power cord length

The best corded Greenworks pressure washers have the longest possible hoses and power cords to make reaching your target as easy as possible. The longest Greenworks hoses are 25 feet and the longest power cords are 35 feet.

Nozzles

The best Greenworks pressure washers come with five nozzles while the worst only come with one. Most come with three. Additionally, better washers will have onboard storage for each nozzle to lower the risk of losing them. The five possible nozzles are soap-dispensing, turbo and three water stream angles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Greenworks pressure washer

Greenworks pressure washers typically cost $100-$400, depending on their power. Most cost $250. The weakest models cost no more than $150 while the most powerful cost $300-$400.

Greenworks pressure washer FAQ

Can I pressure wash a car?

A. Yes, but you need to follow some precautions to make sure you don’t damage it. First, make sure to use the widest angle nozzle your Greenworks pressure washer came with. If the angle is too narrow, it can cut into your car. Secondly, don’t stray too far from the 2,000 suggested psi. Higher is bad for obvious reasons, while lower pressures won’t clean it effectively.

Does water temperature matter when using a Greenworks pressure washer?

A. Yes and no. Most water temperatures that aren’t too cold or hot are safe to use in a Greenworks pressure washer. If the temperature is uncomfortable for you, don’t use it. Try to use warmer water if you can as it tends to provide a better clean.

This is different from a power washer, which requires water to be at least 150 degrees on average.

What’s the best Greenworks pressure washer to buy?

Top Greenworks pressure washer

Greenworks Pro 2,300 Psi 2.3 Gpm TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer

What you need to know: This can clean almost anything it’s thrown at.

What you’ll love: The 25-foot hose and 35-foot power cord make it easy to reach any mess around the home. It comes with five nozzles — 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree, soap and turbo. The motor has a 10-year warranty and the rest is covered by a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: It’s large. Make sure you have the storage space for it. There’s no onboard storage for the nozzles, so be careful not to lose them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Greenworks pressure washer for the money

Greenworks 1,500 Psi 1.2 Gpm Pressure Washer

What you need to know: This low-cost and light pressure washer is perfect for the average homeowner.

What you’ll love: The whole unit weighs only 17.36 pounds, making hauling it around by its handle easy. It comes with a soap applicator, a 25-degree nozzle and a 40-degree nozzle. It uses a quick-connect system to make setup and takedown faster. It’s covered by a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: It struggles with deeper set grime, but this isn’t a problem if you clean regularly. A few customers wished the power cord and hose were longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Greenworks 3,000 Psi 2 Gpm Brushless Electric Pressure Washer

What you need to know: This is Greenworks’ most powerful model for the toughest tasks.

What you’ll love: It’s built to go the distance with its never-flat wheels, 35-foot power cord and 25-foot hose. It comes with five quick-connect nozzles that are stored onboard. The pump automatically stops when the trigger isn’t being pulled to extend its life. It has an onboard soap tank.

What you should consider: It has enough power to damage what you’re trying to clean if you aren’t careful. Make sure to follow all instructions in the manual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

