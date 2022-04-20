Which heated drinking water hose is best?

If you have ever chopped through thick ice so that your livestock can take a drink or mopped up a deluge of water inside of your RV, you’ll understand the value of a heated drinking water hose. These hoses stay flexible in the coldest months so that animals (and people) have free access to clean, warm water. For some animals, lack of water in the colder months can be life-threatening.

For use on a farm or when boondocking in the cold, the Camco Heated Drinking Water Hose is a good option.

What to know before you buy a heated drinking water hose

Length

Heated drinking water hoses won’t do much good if they cannot reach the vessel you’re trying to fill (or the water source). Heated water hoses come in standard lengths that range from 15-50 feet. If you need to reach a longer distance, connect two hoses.

Hose diameter

If you’re filling a 100-gallon stock tank, you’ll need a hose that’s up to the task. A hose with a five-eighths-inch diameter will get the job done faster than a half-inch hose.

If you are using your heated hose for RV living, a half-inch hose might be a better choice.

Power draw

The amount of power used depends on the length of the hose. Although they vary depending on the manufacturer, you’ll need a power source that can provide 360 watts for a 50-foot hose and 180 watts for one-half that length.

Note that most manufacturers recommend plugging these hoses into a GFCI socket. These are typically on a 15- or 20-amp circuit (which is adequate for this use).

What to look for in a quality heated drinking water hose

Durability

Anything used outside and with animals nearby needs to be built tough enough to take a beating. Look for solid construction and high-quality hose materials.

Exterior jackets

Exterior jackets protect from the elements. This means your electrical components stay dry and in good working order in even the coldest, wettest conditions.

Self-regulating

A heated drinking water hose that is self-regulating means you won’t need to constantly check a thermostat to make sure the water’s fine. Set the desired temperature, and the regulator does the rest.

Included adapters

Adapters make it easy to attach your hose to any spigot. Look for hoses with adapters that can be attached at either end — helpful for connecting multiple hoses.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated drinking water hose

A heated drinking water hose can be expensive, and the price varies depending on the length of the hose. Expect to spend $110-$230.

Heated drinking water hose FAQ

How hot does the water coming through the hose get?

A. In subzero temperatures, don’t expect the water to be hot enough to make tea. Mostly the hose knocks the chill off it and prevents the hose and water from freezing.

How does a heated drinking water hose work?

A. Frozen hoses can burst in extremely cold temperatures, ruining the hose and rendering them inoperable. A heated hose uses an electrical wire that is wrapped around the length of the hose and covered with a protective coating. When plugged in, the electrical wire heats up and prevents the hose (and the water flowing through it) from freezing.

These hoses may have an additional layer of insulation to keep heat from escaping.

Can you submerge a heated drinking water hose?

A. No. Heated water hoses are not designed to be submerged in water, even with the protective coating.

Other safety tips include:

Check to make sure it’s safe for drinking water.

it’s safe for drinking water. Do not leave a hose plugged in if it does not have water in it.

in if it does not have water in it. Check the psi to make sure the water pressure is not too high (attach a regulator if it is).

to make sure the water pressure is not too high (attach a regulator if it is). Do not use an extension cord to plug into a power source.

What’s the best heated drinking water hose to buy?

Top heated drinking water hose

Camco Heated Drinking Water Hose

What you need to know: It’s an NSF-61-certified drinking water hose that’s safe for both people and livestock.

What you’ll love: It’s 50 feet long and weather rated to -40 degrees. It has no lead and is BPA-free. It’s made to prevent chemical contamination. It has plating that fends off rust and corrosion where the hose is submerged. A female-to-male adapter is supplied to connect either end of the hose to a water source.

What you should consider: Some users report that the casing expands and holds water, which then leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top heated drinking water hose for the money

H & G Lifestyles Heated Water Hose

What you need to know: If you need a heated hose for only occasional dips below freezing, this is a good choice.

What you’ll love: It’s designed for use in RVs where freezing temps are brief and infrequent. It’s rated for a flow of 180 psi and has two included female brass fittings. It comes in two lengths.

What you should consider: It comes with an 18-month warranty, but some users reported problems trying to return leaky hoses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Valterra Heated Fresh Water Hose

What you need to know: This heavy hose comes with a three-year warranty against defects.

What you’ll love: It has a self-regulating thermostat that boosts the heat when the mercury drops. The exterior is weatherproof even to subzero temperatures, and the hose has jackets at either end. It has a light on the plug that indicates it is heating properly. It’s available in three lengths.

What you should consider: The jackets at the end may crack and leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.