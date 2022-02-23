Which high-end Sonos speakers are best?

Picking out the best high-end Sonos speaker is no easy task, especially if you plan to drop a good amount of money on the purchase. Still, the company’s speakers are known for their powerful audio, so it’s also hard to go wrong with just about any one you choose.

This Sonos Surround Sound Speaker Set With Arc Soundbar is the company’s best system, featuring everything you need to get 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos audio up and running in no time.

What to know before you buy a high-end Sonos speaker

Use

How you plan to use your purchase will determine which are the best Sonos speakers for you. If you’re looking to buy a home theater system, you can expect the highest possible audio quality no matter the medium, though you can also expect to spend more. Others may simply be looking for a single speaker, which can be found in multiple configurations. If you want to buy a home theater but can’t all at once, Sonos makes it easy to add speakers later.

High-end Sonos speaker types

Sonos has many different types of speakers. As far as individual speakers go, you can find a range of soundbars and single-driver configurations designed for mid- and high-frequency tones, as well as low-end speakers such as subwoofers. For the highest-quality sound, however, Sonos’ speakers shine when used alongside each other, as in a full home theater system.

Sonos soundbars vs. smaller smart speakers

Those who decide to purchase a single speaker will be faced with a choice between Sonos’ soundbars and the company’s other smart speakers. The company has two soundbars: the top-notch Arc and the mid-tier Beam. Soundbars are best for those who plan to use their speakers for TV, due to the HDMI input. Sonos’ smaller smart speakers include models ranging in quality and price from the affordable Sonos Roam to the Five.

What to look for in a quality high-end Sonos speaker

Audio quality

High-end speakers should have top-notch audio quality. Sonos has a range of speakers and speaker types with impressive sound, but the best quality comes with the use of multiple speakers. As one example, using a subwoofer with a soundbar or other speaker can increase your audio setup’s range of frequency. Many Sonos speakers also include support for high-resolution, surround sound audio formats suc as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Input compatibility

Sonos speakers vary in what inputs they accept, so you’ll need to think about what types you need to use them with your devices. They commonly include HDMI enhanced audio return channel inputs, making them great for TV use. Most also include multiple options for wireless streaming, though only a few include Bluetooth compatibility. Sonos also only has one speaker with a 3.5 millimeter auxiliary input.

Sonos app

The Sonos app is a commonly used feature with the company’s speakers. It lets you stream from several streaming platforms and use other features including support for voice assistants. Many Sonos speakers also automatically tune a room’s audio using software and the microphone on a speaker. In addition, automatic tuning also helps make it easy to set up Sonos speakers, especially for those using multiple together.

How much you can expect to spend on high-end Sonos speakers

Sonos’ high-end speakers start at about $550 for a single speaker. For the ultimate audio experience, expect to spend $847-$2,086 on a home theater system.

High-end Sonos speaker FAQ

Do Sonos speakers work with Alexa?

A. Sonos speakers that are equipped with microphones do work with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa. They also work with Apple’s Siri, and if you have a Google Home device, they can also work with Google Assistant.

Are Sonos speakers better than Bose?

A. Like Bose speakers, each Sonos speaker offers different levels of quality and features. Both Bose and Sonos have speakers that are well-acclaimed by audiophiles. Bose speakers are usually Bluetooth compatible, and most of Sonos’ are not. But Sonos’ lineup offers benefits such as easy use with multiple speakers, Ethernet ports and a convenient mobile app.

What’s the best high-end Sonos speaker to buy?

Top high-end Sonos speaker

Sonos Immersive Surround Sound Speaker Set With Arc Soundbar

What you need to know: This sound system offers some of the best audio quality out there, featuring the Sonos subwoofer, two Sonos One smart speakers and the Arc soundbar.

What you’ll love: This bundle includes all the components needed for a robust audio system, with added support for Dolby Atmos. This is the perfect choice for those wanting a home theater setup right out of the box.

What you should consider: This is more expensive than most of the company’s other speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Top high-end Sonos speaker for the money

Sonos Five Wi-Fi Smart Speaker With Apple AirPlay 2

What you need to know: This individual speaker from Sonos is a great mid-tier option featuring robust audio quality.

What you’ll love: It houses six internal speakers ranging in frequency, offering a well-rounded sound. It features a 3.5-millimeter jack, Apple Airplay 2 and lets you stream from the app. It works with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup, if you want to start small and upgrade later.

What you should consider: It doesn’t sound quite as good as Sonos’ soundbars.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Worth checking out

Sonos Arc Sound Bar With Dolby Atmos

What you need to know: This high-end soundbar is perfect for those wanting an individual speaker with strong audio.

What you’ll love: It simulates surround sound very well and it easily syncs with other Sonos speakers if you already have some or want to upgrade later. It’s also Dolby Atmos-compatible and offers Wi-Fi and an HDMI eARC output for easy use with TVs.

What you should consider: This is best used with other Sonos speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.