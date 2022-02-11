Which hover shoes are best?

While predictions on the availability of levitating skateboards and flying cars have not yet come to pass, many manufacturers have been keen to provide the next best thing in the form of hover shoes. Essentially motorized roller skates, today’s best hover shoe models are based on the balancing technology that has made hoverboards ubiquitous on suburban sidewalks and playgrounds alike.

The Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Hover Shoes provide users with the company’s best-in-class balancing features in a classy, futuristic design. A pioneer in mobility technology, Segway’s experience and attention to detail are on full display in these premium hover shoes.

What to know before you buy hover shoes

Safety

As with all moving devices or vehicles, caution is paramount. While arguably no more dangerous than a skateboard or inline skates, hover shoes present unique challenges due to their self-balancing technology. Body padding, such as elbow and knee pads, is recommended in addition to a helmet. The use of hover shoes, especially before riding them, becomes second nature and should be closely monitored in a safe area free of traffic and pedestrians.

Surface considerations

Hover shoes are for use on smooth, flat surfaces. They cannot function in the sand, over tough stones and gravel or in mud and snow. Before purchasing hover shoes, ensure that you will have access to the kinds of surfaces on which they work best. Uneven sidewalks may produce bumps that can knock a user off balance, so uniformly paved surfaces, such as driveways, tennis courts and cement floors, are ideal.

Weight limitations

Many hover shoe manufacturers list their maximum weight allowance on their packaging. While most available hover shoes can accommodate most adults, it’s important to carefully check each model’s specifications to ensure that it will be safe for your intended rider.

Speed considerations

Under ideal surface conditions, hover shoe models generally can achieve six to 12 miles per hour. Consider who the primary rider will be and select shoes that operate at lower speeds for inexperienced or young. Although 12 miles per hour may seem slow while driving your car, it is surprisingly zippy while standing on your own two feet.

What to look for in quality hover shoes

Battery life

While hoverboard manufacturers have had to grapple with the challenges inherent to the safety and reliability of the lithium-ion batteries required to power the devices, today’s hover shoe models feature greatly improved safety, range and battery life. Most hover shoes offer a battery life of 30 to 45 minutes, or around six to 12 hours, depending on your usage. Uphill climbs and speedy skating will result in quicker power depletion.

Grip and straps

Most hover shoes do not include straps, relying entirely on the shoe’s textured, grippy pad to maintain contact with your feet. At first glance, this may seem like an oversight concerning safety, but keeping your feet free to step off of the shoes in the event of a fall allows for more control during a spill and potentially less injury. However, some shoes include straps that keep your feet locked in for those who prefer a more secure fit.

Waterproof

Hover shoes are for the outdoors. As a result, some contact with puddles and moisture is inevitable. Most hover shoes have a degree of waterproofing to understand that splashes, sprays and the occasional dip may occur. However, complete submersion or exposure to soaking rain is not recommended. Water is to be avoided, but a wipe down with a dry towel will likely be all you need to ensure no damage takes place if your shoes get wet. Select a hover shoe that advertises as much water resistance as possible.

LED lighting

LED lights provide you with some eye-catching special effects while riding your hover shoes and allow for greater visibility. While adult riders may not fully appreciate flashy lighting under their feet, LED lighting makes hover shoes safer on overcast days or in dim situations. Different shoe models provide different degrees of lighting and LED programming. Check all specifications carefully to ensure that the hover shoes you select will provide the kind of lighting you prefer.

How much you can expect to spend on hover shoes

Hover shoes cost $250-$450, depending on the brand you select.

Hover shoes FAQ

Can I use hover shoes with bare feet?

A. Technically, yes, although for safety purposes, it is recommended that all hover shoe users wear sturdy sneakers or other closed-toe footwear to avoid scrapes and bruises in the event of a fall or sudden stop.

How long do hover shoes take to charge?

A. While it varies from one model to the next, you can expect your hover shoes to take between two and four hours to charge after a total battery drain completely.

Are hover shoes challenging to learn how to use?

A. While the difficulty in operating hover shoes will vary from one user to the next, most manufacturers tout the ease with which hover shoe operation can become second nature. The balancing technology in the devices is designed to feel natural, but practice and caution are required to take full advantage of the fun made possible with hover shoes.

What are the best hover shoes to buy?

Top hover shoes

Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Hover Shoes

What you need to know: These hover shoes from Segway provide a premium experience.

What you’ll love: With their metal construction, customizable RGB lighting and Segway’s reputation for creating high-quality, technologically advanced devices, these hover shoes are the best currently on the market.

What you should consider: At twice the price of the competition, these hover shoes are meant for experienced riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hover shoes for money

Gyroor Hoverboard Hovershoes

What you need to know: These affordable hover shoes are packed with features and are available in two colors.

What you’ll love: These shoes feature self-balancing technology and even include a bar that can be used to convert the two shoes into a single hoverboard. Their sleek LED lighting gives them a fun, futuristic look.

What you should consider: Some users have reported quality control issues with regard to the shoes holding a reliable charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gyroor Warrior 8.5 inch All Terrain Off Road Hoverboard

What you need to know: A more familiar and easier to find alternative to hover shoes, this hoverboard’s rugged tires allow you to go off-road.

What you’ll love: This hoverboard’s oversized tires and powerful motor allow it to easily climb hills and negotiate grass, gravel and other challenging road conditions. It features LED lighting and a Bluetooth speaker.

What you should consider: Users tend to dislike this hoverboard’s proprietary app, and this unit does not have a battery life indicator making it hard to tell when it’s due for a charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

