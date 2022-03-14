Which paracord bracelets are best?

Spending ample time in the backcountry requires a high level of preparation and equipment. One of the most useful items you can bring is a paracord bracelet. Not only does it look fashionable, but you can also unwind the cord and make essentials like fishing line, spare shoelaces and guy lines.

Though there are tons of great paracord bracelets available, The Friendly Swede Trilobite Paracord Survival Bracelet will appeal to nearly any outdoors enthusiast. It is very durable and there are many size and color options.

What to know before you buy a paracord bracelet

Why you need a paracord bracelet

Paracord bracelets are made for outdoor use. People who spend a lot of time in nature like hikers and climbers should consider a paracord bracelet in case of an emergency, since paracord can be unwound and used to craft survival tools.

While paracord bracelets are great companions for outdoors enthusiasts, they won’t serve much purpose in the city. If you are considering buying one, think about why you want one and how long your trips are in the backcountry.

Tools or no tools

Paracord bracelets sometimes come with tools such as compasses, whistles, fire starters, small blades and LED lights. The advantage to getting a paracord bracelet with tools is that you have everything in one place, which also saves space and weight in your backpack.

The disadvantage is that these tools are often inferior to their stand-alone counterparts. For instance, a blade attached to a paracord bracelet is short and unsuitable for many tasks that require a longer blade. It is also made of a less durable material than a true steel blade.

Paracord bracelets with tools are more ideal with shorter jaunts in the wilderness with less risk. Stand-alone tools are better for longer treks where technical skills might be required.

A bracelet is convenient

One of the reasons that paracord bracelets are so popular is because of how convenient they are. Any hiker will tell you that there is already too much to pack. Saving space and weight is a priority. A paracord bracelet erases the need to bring extra cordage in your bag. With a paracord bracelet, all the cord is tightly wound into a tiny, lightweight bracelet that takes up very little space.

What to look for in a quality paracord bracelet

The right size

You want to make sure you get the right size paracord bracelet for your wrist. While some manufacturers do make adjustable size bracelets, most of them come in specific sizes. If you do not know the size of your wrist, use a tape measure to find your size.

Small typically fits people with 6-7-inch wrists

typically fits people with 6-7-inch wrists Medium typically fits people with 7-8-inch wrists

typically fits people with 7-8-inch wrists Large/Extra Large typically fits people with 8-9.8-inch wrists

Durability

A 500-550-pound cord is usually what is used for a paracord bracelet. A 550-pound cord is military grade. It holds up to 550 pounds, meaning that the paracord bracelet can easily hold your body weight. There is a weaker and stronger paracord, but it is unlikely anyone will need a stronger paracord for standard outdoor use.

When shopping for a paracord bracelet, try to look for a paracord between 500-550 pounds, and make sure you go with a trusted manufacturer/seller. This ensures you get a high-quality paracord that matches the advertised specs.

Aesthetics

Aesthetics are not as important as functionality, but with so many great options on the market, you want to get a paracord bracelet with a color you like. Outdoors colors like black, green and camo are popular options, but you can find paracord bracelets in any color.

You also want to consider the opening/closing device. Paracord bracelets come with buckles, pins or shackles. These devices should be durable — you don’t want them breaking in the middle of a hiking trip, which could result in you losing the bracelet.

How much you can expect to spend on a paracord bracelet

Paracord bracelets are one of the more affordable pieces of outdoor equipment and range between $5-$25.

Paracord bracelet FAQ

What is a paracord made of?

A. Paracord can be made of either nylon or polyester. However, nylon is considered to be a true paracord due to being more durable and resistant to the elements. Most paracord bracelets are made of nylon.

Are paracord bracelets water-resistant?

A. Yes, they are water-resistant and can withstand a lot of water. You can leave them on in inclement weather, but it is not recommended that you leave them submerged in the water for long periods of time.

What’s the best paracord bracelet to buy?

Top paracord bracelet

The Friendly Swede Trilobite Paracord Survival Bracelet

What you need to know: This 500-pound paracord bracelet has great sizing and color options.

What you’ll love: This is made by one of the most trusted paracord bracelet manufacturers. It is simple yet effective, and the colors fit in with outdoor environments. The stainless steel bow shackle is easy to open and close and adds to the aesthetics.

What you should consider: There are no additional tools included with this paracord bracelet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paracord bracelet for the money

A2S Paracord Bracelet

What you need to know: This adjustable paracord bracelet includes six different survival tools so you’re ready for anything.

What you’ll love: Tools like a whistle, flashlight and compass save space and cut down on weight in your bag. It has a sleek design that stands out from the competition.

What you should consider: The compass is small and not as precise as many stand-alone compasses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dashwood Shop Knife Multitool Survival Bracelet

What you need to know: This handmade paracord bracelet is customizable and includes multiple survival tools.

What you’ll love: There are four color options and three sizing options. It comes with a scraper and a twine knife as well as a compass. It is very easy to take on and off.

What you should consider: Though durable, this paracord bracelet’s tensile strength is not mentioned anywhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

