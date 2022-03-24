Which smoke detector is best?

There are countless ways for fires to start in any home. Some of them may start on their own, in rooms you infrequently visit. By the time you’ve noticed a fire burning in that room, it could be too late to save your home or cherished items, not to mention the danger it poses to your life. Using a network of smoke detectors, like the First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, is an inexpensive and simple way to prevent countless tragedies.

What to know before you buy a smoke detector

Types of smoke detectors

Ionization: Some smoke detectors use sensors to detect the smoke given off by full-size flames. These sensors create an electric current by suspending a small, radioactive substance between two electrically charged metal plates. This setup causes the air between the plates to ionize; when smoke enters the sensor the ionization is stopped, ending the current and triggering the alarm.

Photoelectric: Other detectors use photoelectric sensors to detect smoke given off by smoldering flames. These sensors shine a beam of light through the sensor. When smoke enters the sensor, it causes the beam to redirect. Once redirected, the sensor triggers the alarm.

Combination: Combination detectors contain both sensor types to detect all possible variations of fire and smoke. These models cost more; however, considering you never know which type of fire will spread and need to be detected, they’re worth the cost.

What to look for in a quality smoke detector

Carbon monoxide detection

Some smoke detectors include sensors that trip when detecting carbon monoxide. CO2 detectors are arguably more important to have, as the deadly gas is completely undetectable to humans, unlike smoke and fire, which can be smelled, seen and felt. These models are pricey but still more affordable than purchasing a separate CO2 detector.

Power source

Smoke detectors are usually powered by a battery or wired connection.

Battery-powered smoke detectors run on AA, 9V or lithium batteries. They can be placed anywhere in your home as long as you have the appropriate mount. Batteries can last anywhere between a few months to 10 years, depending on the type. These models require monthly testing to ensure they’re still functioning.

smoke detectors run on AA, 9V or lithium batteries. They can be placed anywhere in your home as long as you have the appropriate mount. Batteries can last anywhere between a few months to 10 years, depending on the type. These models require monthly testing to ensure they’re still functioning. Wired smoke detectors are connected directly to your power line. They require a specialized outlet that connects them to your power, which limits where they can be placed. They use a battery as backup, which needs to be replaced and tested like fully battery-powered models.

How much you can expect to spend on a smoke detector

As safety equipment, it’s important for smoke detectors to be affordable. Most cost $20 or less and can still be considered a top-quality model. Other detectors cost up to $60 but include the ability to detect multiple hazards.

Smoke detector FAQ

How often do I need to replace my smoke detectors?

A. The National Fire Protection Association recommends replacing your smoke detectors once every 10 years, at minimum. Some low-quality smoke detectors may need replacing much sooner. Check your owner’s manual or online resources to see how long your specific smoke detector is rated to be effective.

How often do I need to replace the batteries in my smoke detectors?

A. This depends on your smoke detector. Some detectors chew through their batteries in as little as a few months, while others can last for nearly a year. It’s still recommended to replace your battery every six months at minimum, even if the battery is still functional. Test your smoke detectors monthly to determine if the battery and device is still functional.

What should I look for when testing my smoke detectors?

A. All smoke detectors have the same basic testing process: pushing a button labeled “test.” Some models have slight variations to this process that should be detailed in your owner’s manual. When pushed, this button should cause your detector to sound its alarm. If it doesn’t, replace the battery (if it uses one) and test again. If there’s still no alarm, immediately replace that detector.

What’s the best smoke detector to buy?

Top smoke detector

First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm

What you need to know: This combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector is affordable and effective.

What you’ll love: This detector can be linked with others of its kind to form a whole-home network. It runs on two AA batteries, which are included. It uses a voice alert system to describe what and where it’s detecting from. One button tests and silences false alarms.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported false alarms from this detector. There are rare instances of receiving faulty detectors. Linking these detectors together to form a network can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smoke detector for the money

First Alert Dual-Sensor Smoke and Fire Alarm

What you need to know: This simple smoke detector gets the job done for a low price.

What you’ll love: This detector can be installed in most detector installation rings and includes its own as well. It runs on two AA batteries, which are included. It uses both photoelectric and ionization detection. The alarm reaches 85 decibels. Testing and silencing is handled with one button.

What you should consider: Some people reported false alarms and failure-to-detect situations after a few months of installation. Some consumers received faulty units. Amazon does not accept returns of this item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Worth checking out

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

What you need to know: This smoke detector is an excellent, though expensive, addition to any smart home setup.

What you’ll love: This detector is smart-integrated and sends alerts directly to your phone. It comes in battery-powered and wired models. It’s available in a 3-pack. It uses a green-yellow-red color system to relate danger at a glance. Motion-sensing lights trigger at night to help you see.

What you should consider: This detector is easily double the cost of non-smart integrated models. Some users reported difficulties with setup as well as Wi-Fi connection issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

