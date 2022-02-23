Which Sony Blu-ray player is best?

With their reputation for premium products featuring high quality components, Sony’s electronics continue to set the bar when it comes to consumer entertainment. Having pioneered the adoption of the Blu-ray disc as the standard media with which to store HD and 4K video, it makes sense that Sony also produces a wide range of excellent Blu-ray players.

The Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player allows you to enjoy cinema-level entertainment from your own home. With streaming features built in and the latest in audio fidelity, this Blu-ray player can form the foundation of your entertainment room.

What to know before you buy a Sony Blu-ray player

Media compatibility

As media collectors can attest, changes in technology can make entire troves of movies and music obsolete seemingly overnight. Movie fans had to invest heavily in updating their VHS titles to DVD years ago, and then had to repeat the process once more as the market adopted the Blu-ray disc as the new standard. If you are looking for a machine to play your existing collection, be aware of the following:

Standard DVD players can play DVDs, but cannot play Blu-ray discs or 4K Blu-ray discs.

can play DVDs, but cannot play Blu-ray discs or 4K Blu-ray discs. Blu-ray players can play Blu-ray discs as well as standard DVDs, but not 4K Blu-ray discs.

can play Blu-ray discs as well as standard DVDs, but not 4K Blu-ray discs. 4K Blu-ray players can play Blu-ray discs, standard DVDs and 4K Blu-ray discs.

Your TV

TV connectivity changes along with media, which means that you’ll need to ensure that your TV is compatible with your Blu-ray player to get the most out of your entertainment. For the optimum experience, you will need a TV that includes an HDMI input and is capable of displaying 4K content in its native resolution.

Most TVs will have their specifications clearly marked and, thanks to backwards compatibility, 4K TVs are also able to display lower resolution content without issue.

Streaming entertainment

If you are looking to enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or other sources and do not own a smart TV, you will want to look for a Blu-ray player that also allows you to install and use streaming apps. This will let you skip an extra box on the entertainment center and possibly purchase a less expensive TV if you opt for one that forgoes the smart technology. Keep in mind that not all Sony Blu-ray players will allow you to access every streaming service.

What to look for in a quality Sony Blu-ray player

Audio features

Movie fans who are looking to create the theatrical experience at home will want to carefully choose a Blu-ray player that supports the latest in surround sound technology. Even if you opt to use your TV’s speakers or a soundbar for the time being, choosing a Blu-ray player that includes features like the latest Dolby audio and 7.1 surround sound will allow you to expand in the future and enhance your entertainment.

Wi-Fi connectivity

Some Blu-ray players feature Wi-Fi connectivity. This is necessary if you plan to stream with your player, but also allows you the option of web browsing and connecting with social networks via players that support these features.

3D picture

If you’re a fan of 3D media, you will want to make sure you choose a Blu-ray player that is compatible. This feature will be clearly labeled on the box, but keep in mind that to enjoy 3D content you will need a compatible TV, glasses and the proper media with which to do so.

4K Ultra support

Even if your collection is mostly composed of standard Blu-ray discs, buying a player that is compatible with newer 4K Ultra Blu-ray discs will allow you to also enjoy modern content using the appropriate TV. 4K is the new standard for today’s media, so players compatible with this resolution should be easy to find.

Portability

If you’re looking for entertainment away from home, Sony makes portable Blu-ray players in a clamshell design that can slip easily into a backpack or suitcase. These models do not require a TV to be used, but can be connected to one via an HDMI cable, making them a convenient and flexible solution for movies on the go.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use headphones, subwoofers and other external audio sources with your Blu-ray player without the need for cables and adapters.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sony Blu-ray player

You can purchase Sony 4K Ultra Blu-ray players for $250-$350. Sony also provides standard Blu-ray players for $100 and up.

Sony Blu-ray player FAQ

Can I play music CDs with my Blu-ray player?

A. Yes. Blu-ray players allow you to play your favorite CDs through whatever audio system you have them hooked up to.

Will a Sony Blu-ray player run Playstation games?

A. No. While the Sony Playstation 4 and 5 will play Blu-ray discs, Blu-ray players themselves are only capable of playing movies. In order to play Playstation games, you will need the appropriate gaming console.

Can I connect a 4K Blu-ray player to a TV that only has 1080p resolution?

A. Yes. Your TV will still display whatever content your Blu-ray player is sending it, although it will only be in the TV’s resolution of 1080p. To fully enjoy 4K content, a 4K TV is required.

What are the best Sony Blu-ray players to buy?

Top Sony Blu-ray player

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player

What you need to know: With the latest in both video and audio fidelity, this Blu-ray player brings the theater into your living room.

What you’ll love: With its Wi-Fi connectivity, this Blu-ray player also acts as a streaming box. You can even connect to your favorite Bluetooth headphones for a private experience.

What you should consider: This player has limited support of streaming apps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sony Blu-ray player for money

Sony 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision + 6FT HDMI Cable

What you need to know: This Blu-ray player is great for those who want the latest tech in an affordable package.

What you’ll love: Watch 4K discs and stream content with this wallet-friendly Blu-ray player. It includes an HDMI cable and also features HDR to further enhance your image quality.

What you should consider: It has no Bluetooth compatibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony BDP-S1700 Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player

What you need to know: This budget Blu-ray player offers wide compatibility at a low price.

What you’ll love: Offering the ability to stream media as well as play Blu-ray discs, this compact model allows you to modernize your entertainment center.

What you should consider: It does not play 4K content, and some models of this unit only connect to the internet via ethernet cable, so read specifications carefully if you require Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

