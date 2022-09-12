Which window bird feeder is best?

Window bird feeders bring birds right up to your home, giving you an insight into their everyday lives. They’re great additions to other backyard feeders but can also let people who live in apartments and don’t have yards feed birds more easily.

At first glance, all window feeders look similar, but some subtle differences set them apart. If you’re looking for a durable, well-designed feeder, the Homebird Window Bird Feeder is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a window bird feeder

Capacity

Some window feeders hold more seeds than others. Compact feeders hold around 0.5 pounds, while large versions can hold upward of 2 pounds. Some manufacturers list the seed capacity, but you can also take an educated guess based on the overall dimensions of the feeder. Generally speaking, larger feeders hold more seed, but the depth of the seed trays is also a factor.

Bear in mind that a larger capacity isn’t always better. If you don’t have enough birds come to your feeder, you can end up having to throw away moldy seeds from a large or over-filled feeder.

Entrance size

The size of the entrance of your bird feeder dictates the size of birds that can comfortably fit inside to feed. Those with pitched roofs generally have bigger entrances at their largest point, so larger birds, such as cardinals, can eat. However, if the entrance is too big, you may attract nothing but wood pigeons and squirrels.

Rear window

Although a window feeder is made from clear acrylic, it can still somewhat obstruct your view of feeding birds, especially as it gets dirty over time. As such, most feeders have a window cut into the rear to provide a perfectly clear view. The size of this window varies between models. Some are designed so that the whole back is open for the best view possible, while others have smaller windows.

What to look for in a quality window bird feeder

Drainage holes

Even though window feeders have roofs, there’s still a chance that rain will get in, depending on the angle at which it’s falling. The seed tray should have drainage holes to stop rainwater from waterlogging the seeds and causing them to overflow.

Removable seed tray

It’s much easier to refill the seed tray if it’s removable. Otherwise, you’ll need to bring the seed to the feeder and pour it in or remove the whole feeder from the suction cups to fill it. You’ll also be able to clean the seed tray more easily, but remember that regularly cleaning the whole feeder is also important.

Strong suction cups

Not all suction cups are equally good. It’s essential to choose a feeder with strong suction cups because, without them, the feeder is basically useless.

How much you can expect to spend on a window bird feeder

Basic feeders start at around $15-$20, while particularly large, strong or well-made versions can cost as much as $35-$45.

Window bird feeder FAQ

How can I attract birds to my window feeder?

A. A common problem when people first place window feeders is that no birds come to them and they quickly get disheartened and give up. While some are lucky enough to have birds feed at their windows right away, it’s quite normal for them to take more than a month to discover a new feeding spot, so it can take time and a little coaxing.

Try filling your feeder with high-value seed rather than a generic seed mix. Sunflower hearts are popular with most birds. You can also try sprinkling some seeds on the ground close to the feeder to draw in the birds. Removing any other feeders from your yard can also encourage birds to come closer. Once they discover the feeder, don’t sit too close to watch them or make sudden movements at first, as this may scare them off.

Are window bird feeders safe?

A. It might seem counterintuitive, but it’s safer for feeders to be positioned close to windows or fixed to them. If a bird hits a window while taking off or landing, it’ll be traveling at a slower speed than if the feeder was further from the window. This makes it more likely to escape serious injury.

What’s the best window bird feeder to buy?

Top window bird feeder

Homebird Window Bird Feeder

What you need to know: While it’s pricier than some models, the quality is impressive.

What you’ll love: This feeder is well-constructed from thick, durable acrylic. It has extra-strong suction cups and a large viewing window. The wide-angled perch platform lets birds feed more comfortably.

What you should consider: It claims to be squirrel-proof, but it isn’t.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top window bird feeder for the money

Perky Pet Window Bird Feeder

What you need to know: With a 1-pound seed capacity, it offers excellent value.

What you’ll love: The pitched roof increases the entrance size at the apex, giving larger birds, such as cardinals, easier access. The seed tray is removable for easier refilling and has holes in it for drainage.

What you should consider: The suction cups were missing from some buyers’ orders, though this is an error that the manufacturer will rectify.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Hangout Clear Window Bird Feeder

What you need to know: This large window feeder is perfect for small and medium-sized garden birds.

What you’ll love: The seed trays have drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. The rear window lets you see birds more clearly. The extra-strong suction cups keep it in place effectively.

What you should consider: The drainage holes can get clogged with small seeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

