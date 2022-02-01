Best cotton robe

Most cotton robes are machine washable. The key is to read the drying instructions, as some cotton robes can quickly shrink if not dried according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Which cotton robe is best?

Few things feel better than wrapping up in your favorite robe after a shower or when you get up in the morning. The warmth and softness of a robe are relaxing. Cotton robes provide extra softness and come in many different styles.

Finding the right cotton robe takes careful consideration, but for its overall quality and softness, the top choice is the Polo Ralph Lauren All Over Pony Cotton Robe.

What to know before you buy a cotton robe

There are many types of cotton

A “cotton” robe means that there is a cotton material involved, but it could be one of several cotton options. Cotton waffle has a diamond-shape pattern and is extremely absorbent, but it is known to shrink. Cotton velour is very thick, almost velvet-like, which makes for a very soft texture. This kind of cotton can be heavy and uncomfortable though in humid and warm environments. Turkish cotton, which is also known as terry, is the highest-quality cotton that is soft and fluffy and dries quickly. Terry robes are most often found in high-end resorts and spas for well-paying guests. Some cotton robes are actually a mix of cotton and polyester, which is easy to take care of and won’t wrinkle, but it isn’t nearly as soft.

There are several lengths of cotton robe

You want a cotton robe that provides adequate coverage, but still allows mobility and comfort. Most cotton robes come in two sizes. Mid-calf-length cotton robes drop several inches below the knee, but leave the lower leg exposed so they are easy to get around in. Ankle-length cotton robes provide extra warmth by covering the entirety of your legs, but they also can pose a tripping hazard since they don’t allow the legs to move as freely.

There is no substitute for the right size cotton robe

Most people prefer a cotton robe with a little extra room for comfort as opposed to an extra-snug fit. Follow the manufacturer’s sizing chart and select a cotton robe that is your normal size. If you choose one that is a bit bigger thinking it will give you that blousy feeling, it could wind up too big or even become a tripping hazard.

What to look for in a quality cotton robe

Color

White or cream is the standard color for cotton robes, although some neutral colors like beige or tan are also common. These lighter colors are prone to stains though. Black, navy and gray are also available for many styles. Brighter colors tend to be less common and found with brand names.

Hood

Some cotton robes feature an attached hood that provides extra warmth when it’s cold outside. Hoods are also helpful for people with long hair as they accelerate the drying process when worn out of the shower.

Lining

If you are someone who struggles with being cold all the time, you may want to look for a cotton robe with a lining. These linings are usually fleece or microfiber and trap body heat. Remember that cotton robes on their own do a good job of providing warmth, so only get a lined cotton robe if you know that the extra warmth is something that won’t overheat you.

How much you can expect to spend on a cotton robe

Cotton robes cost between $20-$130 depending on the length and type of cotton, although designer cotton robes can exceed $200. Polyester blend mid-calf cotton robes are priced between $20-$40, ankle-length $40-$75, and terry and velour robes with hoods and pockets run $75-$130.

Cotton robe FAQ

How do I keep my dark-colored cotton robe from fading?

A. Dark-colored cotton robes can fade over time. Two recommendations for prolonging faded colors are to turn the robe inside-out when washing and use cold water on the washing cycle.

Is it safe to wash cotton robes frequently?

A. The standard recommendation is to wash your cotton robe once a week to avoid over-washing. Follow the drying instructions closely to avoid shrinking, and also steer clear of fabric softener, which can actually reduce the robe’s softness.

What are the best cotton robes to buy?

Top cotton robe

Polo Ralph Lauren All Over Pony Cotton Robe

What you need to know: From one of the best-known names in apparel, this cotton robe is perfect for lounging or warming up.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% woven cotton, this robe provides extra warmth and comfort. It features a stylish pattern with a tie closure. The famous Polo logo appears over the entire length of the machine-washable robe.

What you should consider: This robe can run a bit long for people who are under 6 feet tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cotton robe for money

Bagno Milano Waffle Knit Bathrobe

What you need to know: This stylish robe features an extra-soft waffle pattern that is lightweight and absorbent.

What you’ll love: With 100% Turkish cotton, you will relax in softness that is both light and warm. The kimono style features a self-tying belt and two front pockets. The cotton is blended with polyester for extra durability.

What you should consider: There were some concerns with the sizing, as some robes seemed smaller than the size listed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Land’s End Turkish Terry Cloth Robe

What you need to know: A plush, instantly-warm option after the shower, this robe offers a stylish cut and spacious fit.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% Turkish terry cloth cotton, this robe is both warm and very absorbent. It features a shawl collar and relaxed fit. The tie-belt and spacious pockets are convenient additions. It is machine washable.

What you should consider: The material is heavy, which may not be ideal in warmer months. The sleeves can run a bit long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.