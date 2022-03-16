Which Ed Sheeran merchandise is best?

Ed Sheeran is a singer-songwriter based out of the United Kingdom who is best known for his sultry singing voice. He creates emotional, yet powerful pop ballads often just using a guitar or piano. He has fans all around the world, including many millions in the United States and Europe. With each album or single release, Sheeran will also unveil a line of merchandise. They usually include apparel such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and long-sleeved T-shirts that showcase the artwork from his songs.

The best piece of merchandise is the Ed Sheeran Cats Pullover Hoodie. It shows two cuddling cats surrounded by colorful flowers with the artist’s name in bold letters above the graphic.

What to know before you buy Ed Sheeran merchandise

Career beginnings

Sheeran used internet platforms such as YouTube and Facebook to boost his career. As he gained notoriety, he self-published two EPs in 2010 and independently released his first album titled “No. 5 Collaborations Project” in 2011. Actor and singer Jamie Foxx saw potential in Sheeran while he was performing in Los Angeles and invited him to play at his club The Foxxhole. That same year he released his debut full-length album “+” which went quintuple platinum in the United Kingdom. The following year he collaborated with Taylor Swift and One Direction.

Popular singles

“The A Team” was Sheeran’s first official single released in 2010 alongside the “Loose Change” EP. The track would earn him a Grammy in 2013 where he performed the hit onstage with Elton John. It would go on to become a Top 10 song in seven countries and earn him a headline spot at Glastonbury Festival. As of 2022, “The A Team” has over 350 million views on YouTube. In 2014 he began to depart from his acoustic roots with the lead single “Sing” from his second album “×.” The track was produced by producer Pharrell Williams and featured fast-paced lyrics and bumping pop beats.

Latest album

Ed Sheeran’s latest album is titled “=”. It sticks with the theme of mathematical symbols that he started using with his debut full-length album in 2011. In an interview, he explained why he chose the “equals” symbol. “I saw the symbol ‘equals’ as it symbolizes life,” he said, “Not just new life, it symbolizes life and whether that’s end of life or start of life.” He has also used “+,” “×” and “÷” symbols to name his albums. His latest work saw two singles reach the top spot on the UK’s charts (“Bad Habits,” “Shivers”) but received mixed reviews from critics.

What to look for in quality Ed Sheeran merchandise

Officially licensed

There are two ways to find officially licensed merchandise. The first is to go directly to Ed Sheeran’s website. There you will find a shop that offers all of the official apparel from his current tour and album. Items such as hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags, vinyl records and hats are all for sale. Another way to find authentic apparel is to shop on his official Amazon page. This store has fewer options, but you will still find his latest clothing releases.

Apparel with a name

If you want people to know who you’re supporting with your clothing, it’s best to find pieces that show Ed Sheeran’s name. He uses a lot of symbols in his artwork and album titles, so others may not recognize what you’re wearing. The best quality merchandise will show Ed Sheeran’s name along with the artwork. On the “Bad Habits” sweatshirt you can see a large graphic of fanged teeth with the track’s title written in the center. Just below the image is Ed Sheeran’s name. This makes it even more clear what artist you are supporting.

Unisex sizing

A lot of Ed Sheeran’s merchandise is designed with unisex sizing. This means that they are not made for one gender or another. Their shapes are generic and don’t conform to a certain body type. Instead of being slim at the waist or wide at the chest, they are the same size throughout. There are many benefits to unisex clothing that make them a better quality choice. They are more inclusive to shoppers who may prefer to wear clothing in different ways. You can find hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts and long-sleeved T-shirts that use unisex sizing in Ed Sheeran’s online stores.

How much you can expect to spend on Ed Sheeran merchandise

Ed Sheeran merchandise costs $25-$40.

Ed Sheeran FAQ

When is Ed Sheeran going on tour?

A. He will kick off his “=” tour in April of 2022. It will begin in Dublin, Ireland and take him all around the United Kingdom before entering Europe. It will end with a three-night run at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Is Ed Sheeran merchandise made with 100% cotton?

A. The majority of his merchandise uses 100% cotton. If the color of the shirt is considered heather gray or another heather color, it will be made of a combination of cotton and polyester.

What’s the best Ed Sheeran merchandise to buy?

Top Ed Sheeran merchandise

Ed Sheeran Cats Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: Ed Sheeran shows his love for cats in this adorable hoodie with a large graphic on the chest.

What you’ll love: It’s made with 100% cotton and has unisex sizing. There’s a twill-taped neck for added durability in the stitching. It’s easily maintained and can be washed in a washing machine with similar colors. The image of the cats is orange, pink and white.

What you should consider: The hoodie only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ed Sheeran merchandise for the money

Ed Sheeran Equals Splatter Covered T-shirt

What you need to know: Showcase your fandom for Ed Sheeran’s latest album with this bright red short-sleeved T-shirt.

What you’ll love: It comes in men, women and youth sizing and is made with 100% cotton. The image shows the cover art for his “=” album. It’s made with a screen print graphic and features splattered paint and a large black equals sign in the center. The material is lightweight with a double needle bottom hem and sleeve.

What you should consider: Ed Sheeran’s name does not appear on this shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ed Sheeran Bad Habits T-Shirt

What you need to know: This comfy T-shirt comes from one of his newest singles titled “Bad Habits.”

What you’ll love: The shirt seen here is all black with “Bad Habits” printed in neon pink. The ink is eco-friendly and water-soluble. You can also get it in long-sleeve T-shirt and hoodie versions. A wide variety of sizes and colors is available.

What you should consider: There’s no picture of Ed as a vampire.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

