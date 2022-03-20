Which windshield covers are best?

If you’ve ever lived in an area that’s prone to snow and ice, you know how difficult and time-consuming it can be to scrape away ice and snow. A good windshield cover is an easy way to keep your car clear and ice-free.

The best windshield cover is the OxGord Windshield Snow Cover. This one-size-fits-most option can be used year-round and is incredibly durable thanks to its polyester construction.

What to know before you buy a windshield cover

Size

Just as there are multiple different windshield sizes and shapes, so too are there multiple different shapes and sizes of windshield covers. When you’re shopping for one, make sure you measure your windshield for a rough estimate of the size you’ll need.

Coverage

You can also cover more than just the windshield. There are options that stretch over as much as half the car, including the side windows and rearview windows. There are some models that even protect every glass surface of your car, including the rear windshield. Finally, there’s always the option to just cover the entire car, wheels and everything, with a tarp.

What to look for in a quality windshield cover

Attachment methods

There are a variety of ways to attach the windshield cover to your vehicle. The most common options include tie-down straps with hooks, elastic straps, magnets and door flaps.

Tie-down straps with hooks

Perhaps the most basic method, tie-down straps with hooks secure by attaching the hooks on either side to the wheel well or hubcap before the straps are then tightened to ensure a snug fit.

Elastic straps

Elastic straps attach around the rearview mirrors. You eliminate the possibility of the hooks used in the above option but you sacrifice the ability to secure the fit.

Magnets

Magnets sewn inside the material of the cover make it easy to attach. This method isn’t recommended in climates with strong winds, as they can drag the magnets and scratch the finish.

Door flaps

Door flaps are secured inside the car by closing the door around them. It can be very difficult to secure, but it’s also the best method as your windshield cover isn’t going anywhere unless you open up the doors.

How much you can expect to spend on a windshield cover

The most affordable windshield covers are roughly only $10. Covers with extra features like door flaps, magnets and UV protection can cost up to $30.

Windshield cover FAQ

Can really heavy snowfall and ice rip or tear my windshield cover?

A. It is possible that a cover made of a particularly lightweight material could rip during stronger precipitation conditions, but it’s fairly unlikely. Just make sure to remove your cover in severe weather.

Can any of the straps and/or magnets damage the paint job of my car?

A. Technically yes, it is possible. However, should you follow all manufacturer’s instructions for installation, you can greatly decrease the risk of any paint damage. For magnets specifically, make sure to clean any dirt or other small particles off the car before placing the windshield cover. This prevents the magnets from dragging those particles across the paint and scratching it.

What’s the best windshield cover to buy?

Top windshield cover

OxGord Windshield Snow Cover

What you need to know: This high-quality snow cover is a great bet to keep your windshield free of snow.

What you’ll love: This model offers a highly durable polyester construction with a thermal shield plus UV protection.

What you should consider: Instructions are not included and the mirror straps might not fit on large trucks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top windshield cover for the money

ALTITACO Magnetic Windshield Cover

What you need to know: This cover is easy to use and a great value for the price.

What you’ll love: Magnets and straps keep this windshield cover in place, plus a double sided design allows for use in winter or summer.

What you should consider: High winds can buffet this windshield cover fairly easily thanks to its lightweight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FrostGuard Signature Premium Winter Windshield Cover

What you need to know: FrostGuard’s model comes in multiple sizes to help you to find the perfect fit for your vehicle.

What you’ll love: It is very easy to place and remove plus a storage pouch makes it convenient to stow away it when the vehicle is in use.

What you should consider: This windshield cover is a bit on the expensive side and some have reported the cover breaking after prolonged use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

