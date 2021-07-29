Bath & Potty

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Cross-country canoeist visits Charleston
Video
Top Stories
Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers
Local business owners worry as COVID cases continue to rise
Video
West Virginia COVID-19 numbers take another turn for the worse
Video
Guatemalans protest president, attorney general
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorm watch for portions of the area until late Thursday
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and through part of the night
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: What’s the difference between hurricanes and typhoons?
Video
Meteor showers are coming soon, so what is a meteor shower?
Next storms: Thursday
Video
Tropical storm brings wet, windy weather to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Sports
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
‘Happy tears’: Lee’s gold sparks joy at home in Minnesota
Top Stories
WFT president says list of names substantially narrowed down
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join conference — in 2025
Saad to Blues, Perry to Lightning: Recent champs add winners
Scherzer takes care of Phils in his possible Nats finale
Destination WV
Community
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
When is the first day of school in your area?
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Bath & Potty
Huggies vs. Pampers: Which diaper is better?
Huggies vs. Pampers: Which diaper is better?
Huggies vs. Pampers: Which diaper is better?
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Drug trafficking investigation leads to 18 indictments
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Red returns to WV COVID-19 map as cases continue to rise
Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship
Bill to enforce license requirement for Dept. of Veterans Affairs passes unanimously
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News