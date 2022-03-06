Which portable cribs are best?

Infants need a lot of different equipment and gear, especially considering how small they are, but you’ll need to keep your baby gear limited if you are living in a small apartment or home. That’s where a portable crib comes into play. Portable cribs have many of the same styles and design features as traditional full-size cribs, but they come in a smaller package that you can more easily transport and store.

If you are looking for a top portable crib, then the Davinci Alpha Mini Rocking Crib is a superb choice.

What to know before you buy a portable crib

Consider whether you want a portable crib with wheels

Portable cribs with wheels can be moved around your apartment or home much more easily. You can keep your child near you while you are cooking or allow them to sleep in your bedroom while you take a nap. Wheels can make it even easier to move the crib around and switch up where your child is sleeping.

Think about the mattress depth

Thin mattresses are very easy to store and are usually found in foldable portable crib models. While they don’t offer much padding for your baby, they work well enough for newborns. Thicker mattresses are more often found in portable cribs with adjustable mattress heights.

Find a portable crib with an adjustable mattress height

Portable cribs come with up to four different mattress height positions. You can use the highest adjustment when your child is a newborn, and there is little to no risk of your baby falling out of the crib. As your child develops and starts sitting up or pulling up, you need to lower the mattress height to keep them from falling out of the crib.

What to look for in a quality portable crib

Safety

It’s best to buy a new portable crib rather than a used one to make sure that the portable crib meets all of the current safety standards.

Construction quality

The construction quality of your portable crib should be on par with the construction quality of a traditional full-size crib. All parts of the portable crib, including the brakes, wheels, paint and wood should be created with the safety of your child in mind.

Built-in changing table and dresser

Many portable cribs have built-in changing tables and dressers, which works well if you have a small home and don’t have much extra space for various pieces of furniture.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable crib

Portable cribs vary in price, depending on the material, the quality and the style. You can find some basic portable cribs for less than $100, while mid-range portable cribs range from $100-$200. The more expensive portable cribs go for $200-$300 and often have a built-in dresser or changing table, and the high-end portable cribs cost more than $300.

Portable crib FAQ

Does a portable crib come with a mattress?

A. Some portable cribs come with a mattress and some don’t, so you should make sure to check whether the portable crib comes with a mattress before making your purchase. Oval portable cribs usually come with a specialty mattress, while foldable portable cribs feature a 1 to 4-inch mattress that you can switch out for a 5 to 8-inch mattress if needed.

Do portable cribs come in various colors or finishes?

A. Portable cribs come with many of the same colors and finishes that you would see on a traditional full-size crib, including espresso, cherry and natural wood finishes. There are also plenty of painted wood colors on the market. Just make sure to be cautious with painted cribs, because if there is any chipped paint, your child could end up swallowing the paint.

How much do portable cribs weigh on average, and what is the maximum weight limit for them?

A. Portable cribs tend to weigh somewhere between 25 and 85 pounds, and most portable cribs have a maximum weight limit of around 50 pounds. Make sure to check the weight limit of the portable crib before you buy it, since the weight limit can differ from one model to another.

What are the best portable cribs to buy?

Top portable crib

Davinci Alpha Mini Rocking Crib

What you need to know: This portable rocking crib from Davinci is considered the best of the best with excellent construction.

What you’ll love: This Davinci portable crib is a great size for visiting grandchildren or smaller apartments. The crib comes with four adjustable mattress height positions, a 1inch waterproof pad and an all wood frame.

What you should consider: There are some problems with crib stability when you take the wheels off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable crib for the money

Delta Children Portable Mini Crib

What you need to know: This fold-down portable crib from Delta Children is an excellent budget-friendly option.

What you’ll love: This affordable Delta Children portable crib features a smart fold-down design that is excellent for travel and storage, a 1 inch mattress pad, two mattress height positions and four wheels to easily move the crib around.

What you should consider: The paint on this portable mini crib has a fairly noticeable smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Babyletto Origami Mini Crib

What you need to know: This portable mini crib from Babyletto features durable construction and folds down to a smaller size for storage and travel.

What you’ll love: This Babyletto portable crib comes with a 1-inch mattress pad, four strong wheels on the crib legs for improved stability and all-wood materials that meet safety standards. This is the perfect choice for when you need to replace your child’s bassinet.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this portable crib is fairly expensive, and you need to buy the mattress separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

