Chanel is best known for its beautiful, designer fashions, but the brand’s cosmetics line is every bit as luxurious and high-performing as its haute couture. Chanel mascaras stand out as some of its most impressive beauty products, delivering lush, fluttery lashes in an instant.

Chanel mascaras are available in several formulas that can help lengthen, volumize, curl or define your lashes or all three. Some are even waterproof, so they can last all day without smudging, flaking or running. If you’re looking for a long-wearing, volumizing mascara, the Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara is the perfect choice for your makeup bag.

What to know before you buy a Chanel mascara

Formula

Chanel offers several mascara formulas that can give your lashes different looks.

Lengthening: Lengthening mascaras help your lashes look longer by separating them and adding to the tips. These Chanel mascaras work best if you have short lashes.

Volumizing: Volumizing mascaras make your lashes look thicker and fuller. They tend to be fairly thick formulas, so clumping can occur. These Chanel mascaras are ideal for thin or sparse lashes.

Multipurpose: Some Chanel mascaras are multipurpose formulas, so they can lengthen and volumize your lashes. If you're unsure which type of formula to choose, these are usually the best choice.

Curling: Curling mascaras encourage your lashes to curl, lifting them to give your eyes a more open appearance. These Chanel mascaras work best if you have long or straight lashes.

Defining: Defining mascaras help separate your lashes and coat each lash. These Chanel lashes are a good option if you want fluttery lashes.

Priming: A priming mascara provides a base to boost the look and performance of your mascara. Chanel priming mascaras help condition and volumize your lashes. They also extend the wear time of your mascara.

Brush material

Chanel mascaras feature brushes with bristles made of nylon or plastic.

Brushes with nylon bristles allow for even distribution of the mascara along the length and width of your lashes. This usually provides a fluttery look for the lashes. Unfortunately, it can also lead to clumping.

Mascaras with plastic-bristle brushes typically offer a more defined look for the lashes. If you have an issue with your mascara clumping, plastic bristles are the best option.

Brush size and shape

Most Chanel mascaras have a fairly large, thick brush with a pointed tip. They work well for nearly all lashes, but they’re particularly effective for adding volume to your lashes. However, because of the larger size, it can be difficult to apply mascara to your lower lashes without smudges.

Some Chanel mascaras have an hourglass shape. These brushes distribute mascara to the lashes at the inner and outer corners of your eyes. That helps give your eyes a wider, more open look.

What to look for in a quality Chanel mascara

Color

Chanel mascaras are available in several shades. All Chanel formulas are available in a classic black shade. It complements nearly all hair and eye colors, but it can sometimes look a little harsh with fair skin and light hair.

Some Chanel mascaras are also available in a dark blue or navy shade. Navy mascara can have a brightening effect and is especially flattering if you have blue eyes. Other Chanel mascaras are available in brown, an excellent option if you have fair skin or light hair. It’s an ideal alternative to black mascara because it darkens your lashes without looking too harsh.

Waterproof

If you often have watery eyes or tend to sweat, you’ll want to choose a waterproof Chanel mascara. These formulas resist smudging and running when exposed to moisture because of synthetic, water-repelling ingredients.

There is a drawback to waterproof mascara, though — it can dry out your lashes if you use it too often.

Ease of removal

Some mascaras can be difficult to wash off, especially if they have a waterproof formula. Fortunately, some Chanel mascaras are formulated for easy removal. You can wash them off with warm water and any eye-safe facial cleanser, so you don’t have to tug or pull at your eyes to take off your mascara.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chanel mascara

Chanel mascaras cost $32-$35. The most affordable formulas are usually multipurpose mascaras, priming mascaras or defining mascaras. You’ll pay more for intense volumizing or lengthening mascaras.

Chanel mascara FAQ

Are Chanel mascaras cruelty-free?

A. Unfortunately, Chanel doesn’t disclose its animal testing policy on its website. However, the brand sells its beauty products in China, a country that requires animal testing by law. As a result, Chanel mascaras aren’t considered cruelty-free.

Will I damage my lashes if I wear Chanel waterproof mascara daily?

A. Like all waterproof mascaras, Chanel formulas can dry out your lashes if you wear them every day. However, some Chanel waterproof mascaras are fortified with conditioning ingredients like provitamin B5 to help keep your lashes healthy and strong.

What’s the best Chanel mascara to buy?

Top Chanel mascara

Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara

What you need to know: This cult-favorite waterproof mascara provides rich color and intense volume in a single layer.

What you’ll love: The formula resists water, humidity and even oil. It contains provitamin B5 to strengthen the lashes and vitamin E to offer antioxidant protection. The brush has long and short bristles to help open up the eyes.

What you should consider: It can flake a bit near the end of the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top Chanel mascara for the money

Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara Multi-Dimensionnel Sophistique

What you need to know: This dramatic mascara provides a 3D effect for your lashes with a formula that can lengthen, volumize and curl.

What you’ll love: Its formula contains polymers and waxes for maximum volume and length. It has a soft, flexible brush to define every lash. It doesn’t clump, flake or smudge. It’s easy to remove with most facial cleansers.

What you should consider: It’s only available in a black shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Chanel La Base Mascara Volume and Care Lash Primer

What you need to know: This priming mascara can help condition and strengthen your lashes and even extend your mascara’s wear time.

What you’ll love: It contains provitamin B5 and meadowfoam oil to help protect the lashes. It turns completely translucent on the lashes so that you can wear it under mascara or on its own. It can help keep your mascara from smudging and flaking all day.

What you should consider: While the formula works well, it has a pretty hefty price tag for a colorless primer.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

