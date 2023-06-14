Which TikTok viral lip oil is the best?

If you follow beauty influencers on TikTok, you’ve likely noticed lip oils popping up all over your feed. Lip oils are popular alternatives to lip gloss because they leave your lips with less of a sticky feeling. Lip oils can also be very hydrating for your lips (similar to a lip balm), although they finish with just a hint of shine and sometimes color. Our testing lab did a deep dive into the multitude of lip oils on the market and found that the Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil is the best product available.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

Each month, the BestReview Testing Lab evaluates new products in real-world conditions to determine how well they really perform. The Lab analyzes these items just the way any consumer would, so they pay attention to factors like how easy they are to set up and use, how well they perform and any other features that set them apart from the competition.

Why Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil stands out

Gisou’s lip oil was the longest-lasting product we tested. Our tester appreciated that this product felt the most like oil and was sticky in a good way. The moisturizing product provides a glossy finish that stays on well. Our tester even took a nap with the product on, and it was still there when they woke up!

Though this unscented lip oil only comes in a single colorless option, it applies well over lipstick and adds shine. The expensive-looking packaging is a bonus.

Other lip oils we loved

Beyond our favorite product, our tester also reviewed three other similar products. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil had a nice fragrance and provided great hydration, though it’s on the pricier end and the shade options don’t have a great color payoff. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil and Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil are good options for large shade ranges that leave a noticeable tint.

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

If you’re looking for a colorless option for everyday wear, this lip oil powered by Mirsalehi honey and hyaluronic acid leaves lips hydrated, soft and glossy. The unscented product is long-lasting.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

This luxurious option has a sweet fragrance and leaves lips feeling hydrated and glossy. There are eight shades to choose from including a clear option.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

If you want a pigmented oil that packs a punch, Rare Beauty’s selection comes in eight glossy shades that have the best color payoff on our list. This product has great bang for your buck and it’s packed with nourishing jojoba seed oil.

Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil

This softening lip oil, infused with conditioning shea butter and grapeseed oil, is a great go-to option for daily or evening use. It comes in 12 colors ranging from clear to dark brown and has good color payoff. It leaves a smooth, not sticky feel.

