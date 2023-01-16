What’s the best men’s skin care gift set?

Everyone should build an effective skin care routine. While female consumers have traditionally led this market, many men are starting to prioritize it as well.

Whether you are considering a men’s skin care gift set for someone well-versed in skin care routines or just starting out with them, this gift is an excellent way to show them you care.

The Jack Black Skin Saviors Set is the top choice because its products use clean ingredients that are effective for all skin types.

What to know before you buy a men’s skin care gift set

Buying a men’s skin care gift set

The ideal men’s skin care gift set should be as complex or as simple as its recipient. If the person you are buying it for does not currently have a system, consider starting small and letting him build his routine as he goes.

At a minimum, a skin care set should come with three steps to maintain a healthy complexion:

Face wash: Choose a gentle cleanser that works well with the user’s skin. Exfoliant: While it is not necessary to use an exfoliant daily, the individual should use it a few times a week to get rid of dead skin and deep-clean pores. Moisturizer: This adds some much-needed hydration and balance to the face.

While many find products such as eye cream and serums beneficial, they are not required.

Skin care gendering

Everyone’s face needs appropriate care, and most skin issues are genderless. Many top skin care brands do not market to men or women. They address concerns like oily, acne-prone or dry skin.

Consider focusing on the skin issues that need to be addressed and how a particular formula can help. Some industry-leading brands with excellent solutions are Sunday Riley, Dermalogica and The Ordinary.

However, the most effective skin care products are the ones that a person actually uses. If you are shopping for someone new to skin care and want to encourage them to develop a routine, the branding, packaging and name might help. As long as the formulas are adequate for the user’s skin type, buying a men’s skin care gift set marketed just to men is a good idea.

Skin types

Before you buy a men’s skin care gift set, know the individual’s skin type and issues they wish to manage.

There are seven common skin considerations when buying products:

An oily complexion : The person’s face gets greasy or oily a few hours after washing it.

: The person’s face gets greasy or oily a few hours after washing it. Dry skin : Their face often has dry patches or gets flaky.

: Their face often has dry patches or gets flaky. Combination skin : Their T-zone gets oily, and the outer parts of their face are dry.

: Their T-zone gets oily, and the outer parts of their face are dry. Normal complexion : Their face is neither oily nor dry.

: Their face is neither oily nor dry. Sensitive skin : The person’s face gets irritated and red quickly, especially when they try new products.

: The person’s face gets irritated and red quickly, especially when they try new products. Mature skin : This person wishes to address fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.

: This person wishes to address fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Acne-prone face: The person frequently experiences breakouts and struggles with the various types of acne.

What to look for in a quality men’s skin care gift set

Eye cream

Compared to the skin on other parts of your face, the skin around your eyes is thinner, more fragile and less resistant to signs of aging. Eye creams gently address puffiness, uneven skin tones and fine lines.

While an added eye cream cannot make or break a men’s skin care gift set, the recipient can benefit from using it.

Serum

Serums are specialized solutions that contain higher concentrations of ingredients that manage skin concerns. For example, if the person you are buying the men’s skin care gift set for wishes to address fine lines and wrinkles, an anti-aging serum can help him achieve his desired results.

Sunscreen

While few men’s skin care gift sets come with sunscreen, they should, as it is a critical step to achieving healthy skin. Sunscreen protects your face from the sun’s harmful rays and minimizes your risk of associated damage, such as skin cancer, dark spots and wrinkles.

If you wish to add one, ensure it has a sun protection factor of 30 or above if the recipient spends a lot of time outdoors. Otherwise, an SPF 15 is sufficient.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s skin care gift set

Depending on the brand, trial-size sets range from $30-$100, whereas sets with full-size products are typically around $50 or more.

Men’s skin care gift set FAQ

Should you gift a full-size collection or a trial-size set?

A. If you have the budget for it, go for the full-size collection. Otherwise, a trial-size set is still an excellent way to stick to a budget and introduce someone to a new product line or routine.

Should you get a different skin care set if the person you are buying it for has a beard or razor bumps?

A. No. Though, you might consider adding other products to the set, such as a beard grooming kit or an ingrown hair solution.

What’s the best men’s skin care gift set to buy?

Top men’s skin care gift set

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

What you need to know: It addresses dullness, uneven texture, large pores and a dry complexion for all skin types.

What you’ll love: This set comes with a daily facial cleanser, energizing scrub, moisturizer with SPF 20 and a bonus lip balm with SPF 25. Each product is also formulated with clean, cruelty-free ingredients.

What you should consider: This brand’s specialty serums and eye creams do not come with any of its gift sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top men’s skin care gift set for the money

Kiehl’s Six-Piece Facial Fuel Power Set

What you need to know: This set uses vitamin-enriched formulas that prepare the face for a comfortable shave and leave it hydrated.

What you’ll love: It is suitable for all skin types. It comes with an energizing face wash gel that reduces dullness and an exfoliating body bar that buffs and smooths skin. It also comes with a lightweight moisturizer that boosts radiance and a hydrating lip balm.

What you should consider: It does not come with sunscreen, which is essential to a balanced skin care routine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brickell Men’s Complete Defense Anti-Aging Routine

What you need to know: The set uses natural ingredients, works for all skin types and comes with five products that work together for an effective skin care routine.

What you’ll love: It comes with a reviving day serum to reduce fine lines, a moisturizer with SPF 15, a hydrating anti-aging cream, an eye cream to reduce puffiness and a repairing night serum to address fine lines and wrinkles.

What you should consider: This set does not include a face wash or a facial scrub.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.