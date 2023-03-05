Green nail polish will put the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day at your fingertips

Whether you plan to sport a few green accessories or dress in the festive hue from head to toe to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, green nail polish is the perfect finishing touch for your leprechaun-inspired attire.

From pastels to true-green shades, there’s a green nail polish to fit your personality and fashion sense. To help you complete your St. Paddy’s Day look, we found awesome green nail polishes from several top brands.

Considerations for choosing the perfect green nail polish for St. Patrick’s Day

Shade

It’s easy to create a manicure at home for St. Patrick’s Day. Choosing the perfect shade of green is the first step. Green polish ranges from soft minty pastels to grassy greens to rich jewel tones. You can also choose from different finishes, including gloss, matte, glitter, shimmer and metallic.

Brand

Brand is also an important factor when purchasing nail polishes in any shade. After all, you’ll want your green manicure to last. Some inexpensive or little-known brands offer green lacquers. However, the final result may be disappointing, as the color may chip or fade prematurely. For the best results, choose a green polish from a trusted brand.

Classic vs. gel nail polish

The type of nail color is also a factor to think about before you commit to green nails. Classic nail color that doesn’t require curing is the most popular choice. However, green shades are also available in gel polishes that can last for weeks with proper application. The downside is that gel polishes require a UV/LED light to cure them for long-wearing results.

Best green nail polishes from top brands

OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long Wear Lacquer, Fresh Green

OPI brand nail polish has numerous fans for its long-wearing formulas that come in a wide variety of beautiful colors. Often used in salons by professionals, the polish goes on easily and produces a smooth, glossy finish. This vibrant green hue will pair perfectly with your St. Paddy’s Day ensemble.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Aibrit Gel Nail Polish

You’ll get a nice selection of gel polishes in this kit, including several striking green shades. Cure them with a UV/LED light and you’ll have a pro-level manicure.

Sold by Amazon

Beetles Boujee Glitter Gel Polish

This set of six gel nail polishes includes a shade of green that’s worthy of the upcoming holiday. Each shimmering color is long-lasting and shiny when cured with a UV/LED light.

Sold by Amazon

Zoya Nail Polish, Green

Even though this polish is free of 10 potent chemicals, it offers gorgeous colors, including this lovely eye-catching green. The brand is also known for long-lasting wear despite the 10-free formula.

Sold by Amazon

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, Good Vibes

If you are looking for a pastel-green nail color, this is the one to get. It’s made by a brand that doesn’t use toluene, dibutyl phthalate or formaldehyde to make their polishes. The colors look great and provide long wear.

Sold by Amazon

Essie Nail Lacquer, Jade It Happen

You can create a salon-quality manicure with this nail lacquer that goes on smoothly and dries to a perfect high shine. This awesome green shade looks like it’s made especially for St. Patrick’s Day.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Nail Color, Gain Mo-Mint-Um Mint Green

This mint-green nail polish dries fast so you can get on with your St. Patrick’s Day fun. The formula has a built-in bottom and top coat, so there’s no need to apply additional polishes for a beautiful look.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Modelones Green Gel Nail Polish Set

With six different shades of green, this set of gel polishes is ideal for creating unique nail looks for your holiday plans. Set them with a UV/LED light and you’ll have green fingertips with long-lasting color.

Sold by Amazon

