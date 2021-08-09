Best spice organization ideas

A diverse collection of spices is essential for great cooking, but keeping all those spices organized can be difficult. If you’ve found yourself frustrated from digging through jars in cluttered cabinets, organize your spices to streamline meal prep.

How to best organize spices

Craving order in your kitchen? If you’re currently digging through spices in your cabinet, knocking over bottles and searching for lost spices, a spice organizer is an easy way to stay organized and make cooking a breeze.

Whether you keep your spices tucked away in your cabinet or display them on your counter, organizing your spices is key to keeping an orderly kitchen. Determine what type of spice organizer is right for you and get organized to reclaim your meal prep time.

Why you should buy a spice organizer

Searching for spices in a crowded cabinet is downright frustrating. Not only does it make cooking less enjoyable, it’s also an inefficient use of time and elongates meal preparation. A spice rack gives a clear place for each of your spices to live, allowing you to curate a uniform, organized spice collection.

Clearly organizing and labeling your spices also means you’re less likely to lose track of what you have, which means you won’t waste money on duplicates at the grocery store. Plus, you won’t keep expired spices in the backs of your cabinets, which will ensure the food you cook is well-seasoned and fresh.

Types of spice organizers to consider

Countertop spice organizers

Countertop spice organizers store your spices in plain sight for easy access and decorative appeal. There are a number of countertop spice organizers to choose from, ranging from highly functional to highly decorative.

This bamboo spice organizer keeps all your spices organized and easy to access, and also looks great on the counter.

This stylish rectangular spice rack sits at an angle to clearly display all your spices. It holds 16 cube-shaped spice jars, which are designed to allow you to spoon or pinch out spices easily.

If you don’t cook very often or use many spices, try this small, well-curated selection of spices in test tubes. This set has high visual appeal and features premium quality spices.

Door spice organizers

Secure a hanging spice rack on the inside of a pantry door to store all of your spices in one place and free up your cabinets or counter.

If you’re a renter or don’t want to permanently hang a spice rack, select a hanging spice rack that fits over the door. These sturdy, versatile racks can also support the weight of olive oil and vinegar bottles.

For a budget-friendly alternative, use the space on the inside doors of your cabinets to hang spice gripper clips.

Cabinet caddy

One of the simplest and most cost effective ways to organize your spices is to select a cabinet caddy that fits inside your cabinet and stores your spices in clear view. There are several types of cabinet spice storage solutions to choose from.

U-shaped spice organizers are designed to nestle inside the corners of your kitchen cabinet and add tiered storage. This ensures that all spices, even those in the very back of your cabinet, are clearly visible and easy to find.

A lazy Susan caddy rotates to provide access to whatever spice you need. Select a 2-tier lazy Susan to add another layer of storage, if your cabinet offers the vertical space to accommodate it.

Wall mounted spice rack

Mount a hanging spice rack on your wall to display your spice collection and easily access all your spices.

You can also use simple floating white shelves to store your spices. These versatile shelves aren’t traditionally used to store spices, but they fit right into a modern kitchen and make a decidedly chic statement, especially when paired with spices in glass jars.

Magnetic spice jars

Magnetic spice jars stick to the side of your fridge to take advantage of an often underutilized space and keep all your spices within reach.

This set of hexagonal magnetic jars is modern and fun and comes with labels for easy identification.

These magnetic tins also come with labels and have large storage capacity.

Want to use magnetic spice storage, but don’t have a magnetic fridge? Mount a steel plate on the wall next to your stove top for a stylish and effective magnetic spice storage solution.

Label your spices

You may be tempted to skip this step, especially if you use glass bottles which allow you to see what’s inside. However, when you’re quickly preparing a meal, it’s easy to misjudge spices which look similar at a glance, such as nutmeg and cinnamon.

Labeling your spices will remove all guesswork from your recipe prep and ensure your spice collection looks cohesive.

There are several ways to go about labeling your spices. If you’re storing your spices in metal tins, you can simply write the names on the top with Sharpie. If you’re storing your spices in glass jars, invest in a label maker to print custom labels.

Best spice organizers 2021

Top spice organizer

Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower

What you need to know: This stainless steel spice rack comes with glass bottles filled with spices.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to tuck neatly into tight corners of your counter and spin to make your spices easily identifiable and accessible. It comes with spices, alongside a manufacturer offer for five years of free spice refills.

What you should consider: Some users have reported receiving duplicate spices or not being impressed with the quality of the included spices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spice organizer the money

Copco Non-Skid 3-Tier 15-inch Spice Organizer

What you need to know: Keep your kitchen neat and tidy with this 3-tier spice step shelf.

What you’ll love: Step spice organizers are a simple fix for keeping all spice bottles visible. This organizer’s non-skid pads also keep your bottles from tumbling over.

What you should consider: This plastic organizer isn’t as aesthetically pleasing as metal and wood versions are.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Simesove Bamboo 3 Tier Spice Rack

What you need to know: Simesove offers an easy to assemble spice rack made from natural bamboo that holds up to 30 bottles of spices.

What you’ll love: This attractive, modern spice organizer that looks great on a countertop. Its enclosed design keeps your spices from absorbing too much sunlight, which keeps them fresh longer.

What you should consider: Unlike some other models of comparable price, this spice rack does not come with glass bottles or any spices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

