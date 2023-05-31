Yes, you can find sun protection that won’t clog your pores

Experts are adamant: Daily application of sunscreen is vital in helping to prevent skin cancer. It’s more important than ever in the summer when you’re spending lots of time outdoors. Though traditional sunscreen formulas have been known to cause breakouts, the SPF market has come a long way in recent years with plenty of offerings that’ll do no such thing.

What to look for in non-acne-causing sunscreen

Whether you’re in the market for a face sunscreen, body sunscreen or a tinted moisturizer, you can find products that won’t cause breakouts. The key is knowing what to look for.

“Noncomedogenic” is a skin care term denoting that a product is specially formulated so as not to cause clogged pores. If you see it listed on the label or on a product website, you can feel safe knowing it won’t exacerbate acne.

Other terms to look for are oil-free or non-greasy. You can also reach for products that state they’re formulated for oily or combination skin.

If your skin is very sensitive (or you don’t mind a worthy splurge), you may prefer to use a luxury facial sunscreen, which will have higher-quality ingredients — just make sure to look for those important terms on the label. Sunscreen sprays or powders offer more formula variety and can be found in noncomedogenic versions as well.

Best noncomedogenic products with SPF

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Body Sunscreen

This zinc oxide sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection and is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it a solid companion for a pool day. The transparent formula can be applied to wet or dry skin and doesn’t leave a white cast. It’s noncomedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Face and Body SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion

Long days spent basking in the sun require extra protection from Neutrogena’s SPF 70 face and body lotion. The water-resistant formula can withstand moisture for 80 minutes. It has a lightweight texture that doesn’t clog pores or leave a greasy residue, and it’s fast-absorbing for easier reapplication throughout the day.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

A powdered sunscreen is handy for on-the-go reapplication or wearing over makeup, and Colorescience’s SPF 50 version is a standout product. The all-mineral product is the only powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for active use. It’s suitable for sensitive skin and won’t cause breakouts. It comes in four colors.

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 42

This feather-light cream works well for oily or combination skin because it helps control excess sebum, leaving a matte finish and making it an excellent facial primer. The milky liquid applies easily and absorbs right into skin without a greasy feel. Beyond providing SPF 42 protection from UVA/UVB rays, it’s also deeply hydrating, thanks to hyaluronic acid and spirulina energy essence.

Blue Lizard Sensitive SPF 50+ Mineral Spray Sunscreen

This noncomedogenic SPF 50 sunscreen contains zinc oxide, which provides broad spectrum protection. It’s great for sensitive skin since it contains no fragrance or parabens, and it’s reef-safe. The sun protection holds up in water for up to 80 minutes.

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45

To brighten skin tone with sheer color, try Revision Skincare’s tinted moisturizer, which provides hydration and SPF 25 sun protection in addition to its lightweight coverage. The noncomedogenic formula works to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles and can be used on all skin types.

Odacite SPF 50 Flex-Perfecting Mineral Drops Tinted Sunscreen

These tinted sunscreen drops provide SPF 50 protection against UVA/UVB rays. The mineral sunscreen has a velvety, light formula packed with hydrating and calming ingredients including niacinamide, green tea, chamomile and calendula. Complexion-correcting coverage (choose from five tints) features color-adapting pigments that blend immediately and visibly even out skin tone.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

A few drops of this lightweight tinted radiant-finish serum can help even out skin texture and tone. Plant-based squalane helps the product hydrate and tighten the look of skin without clogging pores. It also has moisture-replenishing hyaluronic acid, and the zinc-based product offers SPF 40 protection. A whopping 30 available shades ensure you’ll find the perfect match.

Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superbeam Sunscreen SPF 30

Specifically designed for acne-prone skin, this super-smooth mineral SPF 30 lotion protects from UVA/UVB rays without clogging pores. Light-diffusing pearl and apricot pigments provide a gentle glow, while niacinamide helps brighten the look of skin. The non-irritating formula can also help soften dark spots.

The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30

This moisturizing, silky SPF 30 formula helps combat dryness thanks to a combination of polyglutamic acid, glycerin and squalane. The lightweight noncomedogenic cream shields skin from UVA/UVB rays. It’s non-pilling and leaves no white cast, so it makes for a sheer base under makeup.

Worth checking out

