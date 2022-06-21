Which Jersey sheets are best?

If you’re going to spend over a third of your life asleep, why not make sure you’re as comfortable as possible when in bed? Most people go out of their way to buy a great mattress, but not everyone puts as much thought into their bed sheets, even though they can make a major difference in your quality of sleep.

There are all types of bedsheets, and jersey sheets are becoming more popular. There is an elasticity to these sheets, so they fit snugly on the bed, tend to be wrinkle-free and make it feel like you’re sleeping while being wrapped in a t-shirt. Our top pick is the Mellanni Jersey Sheet Set because they are built to last and come with a lifetime guarantee.

What to know before you buy Jersey sheets

Benefits

Jersey sheets are often a popular choice for college students and young adults because they are soft, inexpensive and easy to care for. However, Jersey sheets have gained popularity due to their unique texture and feel. They’re warm, comfortable and cozy during all seasons.

Fit

One of the most popular features of Jersey sheets is their elasticity, which allows them to tightly fit over most all mattresses. They have deep pockets, so they stay in place and won’t bunch up or wrinkle. They also come broken in right out of the package, so they feel like home immediately.

Care

Jersey sheets are primarily made from cotton, which makes them easy to care for, machine washable and dryer friendly. However, it’s best to wash these sheets in cold water and tumble dry low to prevent them from shrinking. Some brands are prone to pilling after too many washes.

What to look for in quality Jersey sheets

Material

What’s different about Jersey sheets when compared to cotton sheets is that they’re knitted instead of woven and often made from a single piece of cloth. Because of their unique design, some Jersey sheets are measured per square yard instead of thread count like other sheets. However, much like any other type of sheets, they are available in assorted colors and designs.

Breathability

Most customers agree that Jersey sheets are a great option for winter because they’re warm and were designed to help retain your body heat. As far as the summer months go, some customers find these sheets too hot, but much depends on the quality. Some brands have designed their sheets to be both warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

How much you can expect to spend on Jersey sheets

What’s good about Jersey sheets is that they aren’t very expensive. You can find entire sets for as low as $20, with higher quality sheet sets costing between $60-$70.

Jersey sheets FAQ

Will Jersey sheets lose their softness and fit over time?

A. If the sheets are good quality, they won’t necessarily lose their softness, but they have been known to lose their elasticity over time, and they may shrink or pill after many washings.

Is it okay to use Jersey sheets year round?

A. Yes! A lot will depend on the brand, but quality Jersey sheets are breathable. Their unique design allows them to be cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

What are the best Jersey sheets to buy?

Top Jersey sheets

Mellanni Jersey Sheet Set

What you need to know: These environmentally friendly sheets are available in over ten colors for twin, full, queen and king-sized beds.

What you’ll love: These deep-pocket fitted sheets snugly fit around most mattresses. They are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable and dryer safe, but they are also durable and will retain their shape and fit long after purchase. These sheets allow you to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They even come with a lifetime guarantee. The soft, breathable and 100% Jersey cotton fabric will help provide the ultimate good night’s sleep.

What you should consider: Some customers have felt that the sheets have faded over time.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Jersey sheets for the money

Amazon Basics Heather Cotton Jersey Sheet Set

What you need to know: These comfortable and affordable sheets and sheet sets come available for twin, twin XL, full, queen and king beds, and even cribs.

What you’ll love: Woven with a pre-dyed yarn, these sheets have a combed cotton heathered look and are easy to care for. They are machine washable and dryer safe and will become even softer after you wash them. Made in an OKEO-TEX factory that meets all environmental standards, these sheets are lightweight, soft, breathable and good for all seasons.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the sheets to stretch and wrinkle over time, which can make for a difficult fit.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Morgan Home T-Shirt Soft Heather Jersey Sheet Set

What you need to know: These polycotton sheet sets come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillow cases.

What you’ll love: They have 14 inch deep pockets, so they will fit most mattresses, and these sheets are good to have on your bed year round. Not only are they machine washable, but they don’t warp or stretch out. Unlike other cotton sheets, these sheets will maintain their shape after every wash. They come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 5-year warranty. They are available in eight colors for standard twin, twin XL, full, queen and king beds.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the material to become thinner over time.

Where to buy: Amazon

