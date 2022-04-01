Which turquoise shower curtain is best?

Every home could use a splash of bright turquoise. This rich, blue-green color gets its name from the beautiful rare gemstone, which ancient civilizations believed to be imbued with healing properties. Today, turquoise is used to uplift, introducing positivity and clarity to interiors. When it comes to your bathroom, a turquoise shower curtain is the perfect way to enhance your decor.

Whether patterned or solid, a turquoise shower curtain can transform shower time into a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. The best curtain to transform your bathroom is the Andover Mills Nala Two-Piece Solid Color Shower Curtain Set.

What to know before you buy a turquoise shower curtain

What colors go with turquoise?

A cool combination of yellow and blue, turquoise makes for an excellent accent. Used in excess, this color can get a little too electric and chaotic. If you want to bring out the best of turquoise, pair it with the blue/green and yellow end of the spectrum that comprises it — or against its opposite: coral pink. In addition to these colors, white and brown also make for good backdrops to turquoise that tone down its eccentricity.

Styling turquoise

Just as white and brown can be used to tame turquoise, so too can natural woods and light marbles. These materials are commonly found in mid-century modern and minimalist decors, but that doesn’t mean turquoise has to be a contemporary accent. You can also use bright turquoise with boho decor, really leaning into its spiritual properties. Or for more vintage and classically inspired homes, darker turquoise can provide an updated bit of panache.

Pattern or solid

Shower curtain designs offer a lot of opportunity to play with style. While a solid-turquoise shower curtain can enhance the color blocking of your bathroom with a deep pool of chroma, patterns yield the opposite effect. Whether a minimalist graphic, geometric pattern or intricate motif, a patterned shower curtain lets you bring another color (or more) into the mix. This is great for when you want turquoise to be the star of the show without dominating your decor.

What to look for in a quality turquoise shower curtain

Material

Shower curtain material is an important factor in determining its durability and ease to clean. Which you choose should come down to the look you want and your budget:

Vinyl: The most affordable of the three, vinyl is easy to clean and completely waterproof. It’s lightweight and often used for liners, but you can hang them alone as a budget solution with some great printed and color-design options.

The most affordable of the three, vinyl is easy to clean and completely waterproof. It’s lightweight and often used for liners, but you can hang them alone as a budget solution with some great printed and color-design options. Cotton: Use this luxuriously thick fabric if you’re looking to treat yourself. Cotton is the material you’d find in high-end hotels and spas. They last for years if machine-washed regularly, but they’re expensive and you will need a liner if you want it to last as cotton is super absorbent and could be a magnet for mold.

Use this luxuriously thick fabric if you’re looking to treat yourself. Cotton is the material you’d find in high-end hotels and spas. They last for years if machine-washed regularly, but they’re expensive and you will need a liner if you want it to last as cotton is super absorbent and could be a magnet for mold. Polyester: Halfway between vinyl and cotton, this synthetic fabric is treated for water resistance. Some polyester has the woven feel of cotton, but most have an unmistakable sheen more closely associated with plastics. These are machine washable, so you can get a lot of life out of them.

Size

For the most part, shower curtains are one-size-fits all. At 72 by 72 inches, they’re made to cover the long edge of the typical tub. But if you have any kind of walk-in shower or free-standing bathtub, you’ll need a specially sized shower curtain so you can shower in privacy — and so you don’t destroy your floors.

Extra wide: Ranging from 108-180 inches, these curtains are for freestanding and inset bathtubs. The more sides you need to cover, the wider you’ll need your shower curtain to be.

Ranging from 108-180 inches, these curtains are for freestanding and inset bathtubs. The more sides you need to cover, the wider you’ll need your shower curtain to be. Extra long: Today’s coveted high-ceiling apartments can make hanging a shower curtain difficult. The standard size just won’t touch the floor. With an extra 1-2 feet, extra-long shower curtains let you hang that curtain rod high without worrying about water damage.

Today’s coveted high-ceiling apartments can make hanging a shower curtain difficult. The standard size just won’t touch the floor. With an extra 1-2 feet, extra-long shower curtains let you hang that curtain rod high without worrying about water damage. Narrow: Walk-in showers can be pretty skinny, leaving a lot of extra fabric to bunch up against the wall. Narrow shower curtains halve the size of your typical curtain to provide just enough coverage without nuisance.

Hooks or grommets

Shower curtains are designed to hang by their grommets. These holes — located at the top hem of your curtain — are reinforced with either plastic or rust-proof steel rings. If they’re large enough, you can either snap or slide them directly onto your curtain rod. This installation method is easy, but can make sliding your curtain back and forth a little difficult.

Hooks, on the other hand, are designed to slide onto your curtain ride via rings. You then hook the grommets in one by one. This method takes a little more dexterity to install, but lets you pull your curtain completely flat with ease.

How much you can expect to spend on a turquoise shower curtain

Vinyl shower curtains are great if you’re on a budget, usually costing $5-$25. A polyester curtain will set you back $30-$60, and a cotton shower curtain can cost as much as $80-$120.

Turquoise shower curtain FAQ

How do I care for my shower curtain?

A. Because bathrooms are so moist and damp, your shower curtain is prone to mildew and mold — especially if it’s cotton. Be sure to wash fabric shower curtains once a month, and to wipe down your vinyl curtain with household cleaner. Use a liner to improve the lifespan of any material curtain, and run an exhaust fan or open a window to dry out your bathroom when you use the shower.

How often should I replace my shower curtain liner?

A. Replace them every six months or so. These are your first line of defense against water damage, so if you’re using a shower curtain liner, be sure to replace it frequently. The material is cheap compared to a full shower curtain, so this is an inexpensive yet important bit of routine bathroom maintenance.

What’s the best turquoise shower curtain to buy?

Top turquoise shower curtain

Andover Mills Nala Two-Piece Solid Color Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: Cast in a soft aqua color, this is the perfect shower curtain for decors with subdued palettes.

What you’ll love: With a reinforced buttonhole hem for hooks, a removable color-matched liner and a sheer top quarter panel for visibility, this shower curtain is a premium choice. It’s 72 by 72 inches and made from polyester.

What you should consider: This shower curtain doesn’t come with hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top turquoise shower curtain for the money

Barossa Design Soft Microfiber Fabric Shower Liner or Curtain

What you need to know: This sumptuously dark turquoise shower curtain is great for those looking for a solid-color curtain on a budget.

What you’ll love: Made from a durable polyester blend, this curtain can be used alone or as a liner. You have a wide range of sizes to choose from. The embossed weave gives this curtain a classy look, especially when paired with metal hooks.

What you should consider: You have to purchase hooks separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Allenjoy Blue Marble Texture Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Opt for a splash of cosmic color with this marble-print, turquoise shower curtain adorned with veins of glittering gold.

What you’ll love: Make a statement in your home with this extravagant, 72 by 72 inch tableau. Printed on a waterproofed polyester blend, this curtain can be machine washed without worry. It also comes with 12 plastic hooks to hang it.

What you should consider: Some users felt the color and image quality did not match the image online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

