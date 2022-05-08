Best pop-up canopy tailgating

Which pop-up canopy for tailgating is best?

For big football games, tailgating is one of the best activities to partake in. However, having some shade while tailgating can help make it significantly more fun on a bright and sunny day. A pop-up canopy is an easy and efficient way to keep users out of the sun and having a good time. However, knowing which canopy is the right fit for a tailgate can be more difficult than one might think.

Our top pick, Logo Brands Officially Licensed NCAA Canopy Tent, is great if your tailgating party runs into wind and rain.

What to know before you buy a pop-up canopy for tailgating

Sun and weather protection

One of the most important features of any canopy is how well it protects users from the sun. While most modern canopies now have UVA and UVB protection built into the material, many still do not. At the same time, on a rainy day, having a canopy that is completely waterproof and does not leak can be a major advantage.

Style and design

For tailgating, in particular, the design of the canopy can play a large factor in the decision. Several brands of canopies have partnered directly with major sports organizations to create officially licensed canopies with logos and team-centered designs for added spirit. For tailgating, having a specially designed canopy can help add to the fun of the event.

What to look for in a quality pop-up canopy for tailgating

Ease of set-up

Setting up a canopy can sometimes be difficult, even for pop-up canopies. Having an intuitive design and set-up process can help add value to the canopy and help users save time in the process.

Weight and portability of canopy

A large factor for canopies used for tailgating is the ease of storage and carrying. Because it will be used so often, ensuring that the canopy is lightweight and easy to bring to new places is very important. Many canopies may weigh less than 15 pounds and can be carried in one arm when folded up. Having a carrying case is also a big benefit for pop up canopies.

How much you can expect to spend on a pop-up canopy for tailgating

Pop up canopies are not a cheap investment, with even the lower end options still costing more than $100. On the high end, it is not uncommon to see a canopy costing $300-$500.

What’s the best pop-up canopy for tailgating to buy?

Top pop-up canopy for tailgating

Logo Brands Officially Licensed NCAA Canopy Tent

What you need to know: This is a highly durable canopy that comes in several different officially licensed designs of different NCAA teams.

What you’ll love: The steel frame and water-resistant material help make the canopy great even in heavy wind and rain. The canopy also comes with a rolling bag for easier transport from place to place.

What you should consider: This is a more expensive option than many other pop-up canopies. The carrying case is also susceptible to damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pop-up canopy for tailgating for the money

EAGLE PEAK 10-by-10-Inch Pop-Up Canopy Tent

What you need to know: This is one of the most affordable pop-up canopies available while still offering solid durability and longevity.

What you’ll love: The canopy is flame resistant, waterproof and equipped with over 50+ Ultraviolet Protection Factor. The case also has a wheeled carrying bag and a 1-year warranty.

What you should consider: The legs require weights to be held down properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rawlings NFL Instant Pop-Up Canopy Tent

What you need to know: This is a high-quality canopy with officially licensed NFL logos to add extra spirit to any tailgate.

What you’ll love: The canopy comes with a team-branded case equipped with wheels for easier travel. The canopy is completely waterproof and offers sun protection for all-weather use.

What you should consider: The canopy is slightly smaller than many other offerings and does not come with a design for every NFL team.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Eurmax 10-by-10-Inch Ez Pop-Up Canopy Tent

What you need to know: An affordable and well-designed canopy with multiple sizing options for different user needs.

What you’ll love: The canopy comes in several different colors to match whatever the user may desire. The canopy also has a special coating to prevent 99 percent of all UV rays from penetrating the material.

What you should consider: The material is not fully waterproof, which may lead to leaking in situations with heavy rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

