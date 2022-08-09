When buying a digital picture frame, consider its screen size, resolution and whether it has internal storage.

Is the Aluratek 8-inch Distressed Wood Digital Photo Frame worth it?

Hanging photos of your friends and family is a great way to preserve important memories. Still, when you have numerous photos that are important to you, they may begin to take up more space than you’d like. Digital photo frames are an excellent way to display precious memories without occupying too much space in your home.

Aluratek claims its Distressed Wood Digital Photo Frame displays crisp, clear pictures and features an easy-to-use interface. We put the Aluratek Digital Frame to the test to see if it’s as good as they say.

Testing the Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame

We strive to investigate every claim the brand or manufacturer makes about the product. For this article, our tester uploaded photos to the frame using a memory card, a USB hard drive and a USB flash drive. They tested the controls on the back of the device and the slideshow feature.

What is the Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame?

This digital frame doesn’t have internal storage, so you’ll need to use an external device if you buy the version without Wi-Fi. Setting up your storage devices is easy in most cases, although they need to be formatted correctly to work. You can use the Aluratek frame to view images, but it isn’t compatible with video files.

Your photos will automatically display in a slideshow format. You can configure the slideshow to use animated transitions when flipping through photos, but many of the transitions seem pixelated and buggy. We preferred using the standard slideshow mode without animations.

Updating the time and date is straightforward, as are the rest of the frame’s controls. Still, the user interface feels clunky and outdated compared to others we’ve tested.

Aluratek 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame price and where to buy

You can purchase the Aluratek Digital Frame from Amazon or Dell for around $50-$60.

How to use the Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame

Using the frame is incredibly easy. We initially had trouble using our external storage devices, but once we got them formatted, the frame began displaying our pictures as a slideshow. The controls were slower than expected, but they were intuitive. Navigating the device’s menu feels similar to a setup menu on a TV. You use the up and down arrows to flip through menu options and the left and right arrows to make a selection.

Wi-Fi-enabled Aluratek frames let you upload photos from your phone using the Frametime app. Most users felt the app was easy to use and loved that they could let friends and family members upload pictures as well. Still, many had trouble getting the app to update and work properly.

Images don’t rotate automatically, so you’ll need to rotate photos before uploading them if necessary.

Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame benefits

Ease of use: This frame is easy to use, and we love that it automatically flips through photos.

This frame is easy to use, and we love that it automatically flips through photos. Price: It’s affordable compared to most of its competitors.

It’s affordable compared to most of its competitors. Versatility: We like that you can choose between a Wi-Fi-enabled or standard frame. Wi-Fi-enabled frames are excellent for those who want to upload photos when they aren’t at home, but the standard version is great for those who prefer simplicity.

Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame drawbacks

Material quality: The frame looks plastic when you’re close to it. Still, it looks great from a distance.

The frame looks plastic when you’re close to it. Still, it looks great from a distance. Picture resolution: The image quality isn’t ideal. Photos didn’t look as good on the frame as on our DSLR camera. Pictures look better when standing directly in front of the frame but are noticeably worse when viewed from an angle.

The image quality isn’t ideal. Photos didn’t look as good on the frame as on our DSLR camera. Pictures look better when standing directly in front of the frame but are noticeably worse when viewed from an angle. Clunkiness: The frame doesn’t respond to commands as well as we would have hoped. Additionally, animated transitions appear pixelated during slideshows.

Should you get the Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame?

The Aluratek Digital Frame is great for those who want an affordable frame to display their photos. It’s easy to use and doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection, making it a perfect choice for people looking for something simple and intuitive.

Consider other products

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame

This frame is more expensive than others, but the image and build quality are top-notch. It features an understated design that makes your photos look great. It can play live pictures in addition to traditional images.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Pix-Star Easy Digital Photo Frame

This frame is incredibly easy to set up and lets you upload photos via Wi-Fi. You can control it with your phone or the included remote. It displays short videos and pictures. It also has numerous brightness settings.

Sold by Amazon

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame

If you want a gift idea, this is an excellent option. You can send photos directly to your friends’ frames. The compatible app is available on iOS and Android. The screen resolution is fantastic, and the Nixplay customer service team is helpful.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Feelcare 7-Inch 16GB Smart Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

The companion app allows you to share photos with friends and family, regardless of your location. It includes 16GB of internal storage, meaning you aren’t likely to need an SD card. You can flip through pictures with the frame’s touchscreen controls.

Sold by Amazon

Nix 8-Inch Digital Picture Frame

This frame’s screen resolution is surprisingly good. It’s affordable compared to most other frames. You can upload videos as well as photos. It includes a remote control and is available in two sizes. It doesn’t have Wi-Fi capabilities, but it’s compatible with SD cards and USB drives.

Sold by Amazon

Skylight 10-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

This frame features a white mat border within the black frame, making it look and feel more like a traditional picture frame. It’s easy to set up and the operation is straightforward. You can email photos directly to the device and control it using its touchscreen.

Sold by Amazon

