Which MacBook laptop is best?

MacBooks are among the best laptops. They’re ultra-fast, stylish and have stunning displays. However, there are a few MacBook models, and if you’re new to the world of laptops, it can be challenging to decide which is right for you.

The best MacBook is the Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Laptop 1TB. It’s expensive, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a more sophisticated laptop offering the same speed, performance and visuals.

What to know before you buy a MacBook laptop

Operating system

Like all other Apple devices, MacBooks run on iOS. It’s known for being user-friendly, but if you’ve grown accustomed to using Microsoft PCs running the Windows operating system, it can be challenging making the transition to iOS.

However, one significant advantage of a MacBook is that it can interact seamlessly with other Apple products you own, creating an ecosystem of your devices. So if you already own an iPhone or an iPad, a MacBook can connect to it if it’s on the same wireless network and they can be used together. For example, you can connect your MacBook to your iPhone to send iMessages and receive phone calls directly from your laptop.

Screen size

MacBooks are available in a few screen sizes. Depending on your preference, you can get one with a large display of around 16 inches, ideal for work such as graphic design and streaming media. If you want a more compact laptop that’s easier to carry while traveling, 13-inch or 14-inch is a good screen size.

Model

There are two models of MacBooks: Air and Pro. They differ in size, as well as a few key hardware specifications. The MacBook Air is more lightweight and affordable, but the Pro is more robust, and some versions feature a faster processor that delivers elite performance.

What to look for in a quality MacBook laptop

Storage

Naturally, the more storage you have available, the more files you can have saved. The MacBook Air is available in storage options ranging from 256 gigabytes to 2 terabytes. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available from 256GB to 4TB, while the more advanced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available in 512GB to 8TB storage options.

Processor

A laptop’s processor is the main factor that determines its cost. The faster the processor, the easier it is to run multiple high-powered programs simultaneously without noticing a decrease in performance.

The MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro use Apple M1 8-core processors, and they’re exceptionally fast. However, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature the even faster 10-core Apple M1 Pro or Apple M1 Max processors.

Battery life

A MacBook’s battery life is impressive compared to those of many other laptops. The MacBook Air’s battery lasts 14-18 hours, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro ranges from 16-20 hours. The 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro offer the best battery life of all MacBooks, lasting 17 and 21 hours, respectively.

How much you can expect to spend on a MacBook

A MacBook’s price depends heavily on its processor, as well as its screen and storage size. The MacBook Air is the most affordable, starting at $999. The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499.

MacBook FAQ

Why are MacBooks so much more expensive than other PCs?

A. MacBooks are available in only a few models and don’t feature any low-quality hardware. Also, their longevity is unmatched, as their hardware and battery life can still function in optimal working conditions after five to 10 years of regular use.

Is it true that MacBooks can’t get viruses or other types of malware?

A. No, MacBooks can get malware like any other device. However, they’re far less susceptible to it due to Apple’s advanced security system, as well there being fewer viruses in the world designed to harm MacBooks.

What’s the best MacBook to buy?

Top MacBook

Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Laptop 1TB

What you need to know: It’s one of the fastest MacBooks, making it suitable for multimedia, gaming, and high-powered computing tasks including graphic design.

What you’ll love: This MacBook has a 16-core neutral engine for elite performance and is available with either Apple M1 Pro or Max processor. The M1 Pro offers 4K HD video playback, while the M1 Max allows 8K HD streaming.

What you should consider: It lacks a USB-A port, an inconvenience since many peripherals use this type of connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top MacBook for the money

Apple MacBook Air Laptop 512GB

What you need to know: It’s the perfect laptop for casual users who want a high-performance machine that offers stunning visuals.

What you’ll love: It boasts an advanced chip that delivers 3.5 times faster performance than the previous generation MacBook Air and its 13.3-inch retina screen displays dazzling colors and visuals. It has 8GB of RAM, letting you run multiple apps at once without hindering performance.

What you should consider: The camera hardware is somewhat outdated and relays grainy images.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Laptop

What you need to know: It’s the most affordable MacBook Pro, so if you’re looking for something a little faster than the MacBook Air while keeping your budget low, this is your best bet.

What you’ll love: This laptop boasts a stunning 13-inch display, a blazing-fast 8-core central processing unit, and 256GB solid-state-drive storage, which lets you access and manage files quickly and efficiently. It’s powerful and fast enough to run even the most intensive tasks such as coding, gaming and video and photo editing.

What you should consider: The battery life isn’t as good as that of the MacBook Pro 16-Inch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

