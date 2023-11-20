Amazon’s affordable iPad alternatives are on steep discount this week

The great thing about iPads is how versatile they are. You can watch movies and TV shows, play games, read books and magazines, listen to music, browse the web and more, all on a portable device. The thing that’s less great about iPads is their price tag, but Amazon has an alternative: its Fire HD tablets. These incredibly popular tablets are also incredibly versatile — and they’re nearly 50% off for Black Friday.

The Fire HD 10 tablet — currently just $79, down from $130 — has a 10-inch display, 13 hours of battery life and 3 gigabytes of memory that make it Amazon’s fastest Fire tablet yet.

Shop this article: Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon Fire 7 tablet, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

What makes the Fire HD 10 tablet worth it?

The Fire HD 10 works with hundreds of apps and games. Our testers found that while it doesn’t bring anything groundbreakingly new to the tablet world, it’s reliable and easy to use.

“I really enjoyed this tablet. It has a simple operating system and is easy to navigate,” one BestReviews tester noted. “I really like the size of the product. It was perfect for reading and great for watching videos. The quality of the video was good.”

More tablets on sale

Even if the Fire HD 10 isn’t the right tablet for you, there’s more great news. Amazon has almost its entire tablet lineup on sale ahead of Black Friday, so it’s easy to find a great deal on a new device and take entertainment with you wherever you go.

Amazon’s best Black Friday tablet deals

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet is made for entertainment. You can stream, read, listen and play using hundreds of apps. Plus, you can access up to a terabyte of expandable storage to download and access your favorite content at any time.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet

The Fire Max 11 tablet is one of Amazon’s highest-performing models. As thin as a pencil and weighing only about a pound, it features an 11-inch screen with a 2.4-million pixel resolution for some of the best picture quality for streaming, reading and gaming.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

For a more affordable option, the Fire 7 tablet, released in 2022, features up to 10 hours of battery life for reading and streaming. During Black Friday sales, it’s under $40.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

The Fire HD 8 tablet has an 8-inch HD display and up to 13 hours of battery life, making it great for taking your favorite movies and TV shows on the go. During Amazon’s Black Friday sales, it’s under $60.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

All Amazon tablets have great parental controls built in, but the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is made just for kids with ad-free content and a colorful, kid-friendly case. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for books, games, videos, Alexa skills and more.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

This is Amazon’s latest release for kids, featuring a 10-inch screen and 13 hours of battery life, plus kid-friendly features like ad-free content, a colorful case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

For faster performance and wireless charging, the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is a powerful and flexible choice — at a great price: under $70 during Black Friday sales.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.