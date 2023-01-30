Relieving anxiety in teens

Everybody feels nervous sometimes. Whether you’re preparing for an interview or getting ready to sit an exam, some nerves can actually be beneficial. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 7% of young people aged 3-17 have a diagnosed anxiety problem, and anxiety rates generally increase during the teenage years. If you’ve noticed your teen is struggling with anxiety, these products may help relieve stress and anxiety. From weighted blankets to help them sleep better to calming teas, there are products for all budgets.

The best products for relieving anxiety

YnM Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets have been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. The Honeybird blanket comes in weight options between 5 and 25 pounds. The blanket itself is super-soft and cozy. Particularly if anxiety is causing sleep problems, this blanket is definitely worth a try, as its deep touch pressure stimulation is proven to relax.

Adult Coloring Book

Coloring books are no longer just for kids. They’ve grown more popular among teens and adults in recent years. This book features a range of patterns and designs, from animals to flowers, and its intricate designs encourage concentration. Spending even half an hour each day is a great way for teens to switch off from technology and promote mindfulness.

Nature’s Truth Lavender Aromatherapy Essential Oil

This natural oil has a fresh and gentle scent that can help create a relaxing environment in any room. Lavender is popularly used as a relaxing scent, and it’s an inexpensive and simple method of helping to reduce feelings of anxiety. Use this oil in an oil diffuser to help encourage relaxation and send your teen off to sleep peacefully.

Fitbit Charge 4

Regular exercise has huge benefits, both physical and mental. Exercising reduces stress and is an amazing way to relieve anxiety. A Fitbit is a great piece of tech that is effective in encouraging teens to get involved in exercise. Whether it’s simply going for a daily walk or a more strenuous activity, they can set their own goals to work toward. The Charge 4 is slimmer and more stylish than some fitness trackers, so your teen is more likely to want to wear it than bulkier alternatives.

Yogi Calming Tea

Many teas include caffeine, which can make anxiety worse, but this caffeine-free tea is a simple blend that can help soothe anxious and stressed teens. It’s organic, non-GMO and vegan, so is suitable for most. It combines chamomile, which is traditionally recognized for its calming properties, with lemon grass and lavender, which create a subtle and sweet flavor. If you’re looking for a natural way to help your teen with their anxiety, this tea is an inexpensive and healthy method.

“The Mindfulness Journal for Anxiety” by Tanya J. Peterson

Sometimes teenagers with anxiety find it difficult to articulate their worries. Writing out thoughts and worries instead of speaking them is a great way for your teen to rid themselves of some of their anxious thoughts. This daily mindfulness journal can help teens check in with themselves to regain control over their feelings and lessen anxiety. It includes mindfulness prompts, mindfulness exercises and space for reflection.

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Anxiety and stress can easily cause tension to build up in the body, particularly in the shoulders, neck and back, so why not help your teen relax with this electric massager? It features adjustable settings, so they can choose the pressure and speed that is the most relaxing for them after a busy day at school or work. They can also choose to use the heated feature for the ultimate spalike, relaxing experience.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough

This therapy dough is the grown-up version of Play-Doh. It’s the perfect product to distract your teen from anxious thoughts and keep their hands busy. They can relieve stress by squeezing, rolling and shaping the dough any way they like. The dough comes in a small jar and is easy to transport, so if your teen is having an anxious day, they can take it with them in their school bag. The lavender scent helps promote calm.

Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp

Having a calming environment at home is hugely beneficial for anyone who is struggling with anxiety. This lamp is inexpensive and can entirely alter the atmosphere of your teenager’s bedroom. These lamps have increased in popularity as a result of their ability to create a comfortable and calming environment. It’s especially effective when used during meditation or yoga. After a hectic day, a Himalayan salt lamp is bound to help soothe and calm your teen.

Sivio Weighted Eye Mask

Bad sleep can aggravate anxiety and many who are particularly anxious find it difficult to fall asleep, too. If sleep is an issue for your anxious teen, a good-quality eye mask can make a huge difference. Sivio’s eye mask is great, as it is weighted, which allows for a gentle and calming pressure that stimulates deep sleep when worn. It can either be frozen or heated, depending on your teen’s preference, or it can simply be used at room temperature. Its covering is super-soft and is designed to conform comfortably to your head, while its elastic band is adjustable, offering you full control over the desired fit.

Heather Roy writes for BestReviews.

